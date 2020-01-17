Johnny Marr joins Hans Zimmer for the 'No Time To Die' score

The legendary musician Johnny Marr joins Hans Zimmer in the score for the latest James Bond movie, No time to die.

After the recent announcement that Billie Eilish is supplying the theme for the next James Bond film, No time to die, Johnny Marr is working again with Hans Zimmer to work on the score. Fans will remember that the pair has worked together before The amazing Spider Man to score. It seems that Johnny Marr is excited to jump into the world of James Bond with Hans Zimmer No time to die.

An NME report revealed that Johnny Marr accompanied Hans Zimmer for the James Bond score, with the legendary musician explaining that he can’t wait to pick up his guitar for the No time to die to score. He also stated that some of the legacy of the James Bond franchise lies with the music, and it seems that this is one of the reasons why he signed up with Hans Zimmer for No time to die.

“Part of the legacy of Bond movies is iconic music, so I’m very happy to bring my guitar here No time to die. “

Here is the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

Bond has left active service and enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up to ask for help. The mission to save a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much more insidious than expected, which leads Bond to find a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a script co-written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller Bridge, No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek , Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.

No Time To Die will be released in theaters on April 8, 2020.

Source: NME

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe