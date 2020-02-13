John Terry explains what Jose Mourinho made his greatest manager

John Terry said that Jose Mourinho “could predict the future” while greeting the Portuguese as his greatest manager ever.

Terry and Mourinho won eight trophies together over two different spells in Chelsea, and the pair is reunited this weekend when Mourinho’s Spurs travel to Aston Villa on Sunday, where Terry is Dean Smith’s assistant manager.

In the new documentary Mourinho, Terry said: “When he told us something that we were going to win 4-0, 5-0, it always happened. It was always as if he could predict the future. When he said we need more champions in the dressing room to get better, I just believed everything he said. Everything he said seemed to happen to us.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

“In my career he has been the best manager for a long time. If he had said, “We could have gone to the moon,” I think he would have a bad player – and I think it’s serious – to go or at least try. “

This weekend’s meeting in Villa Park has meaning at both ends of the table, while Spurs is chasing the top four and Villa is trying to evade the bottom three.

.