John Sonsini says that his portraits of day laborers are paintings, not statements: NPR

Years ago, John Sonsini began to approach men in Los Angeles who were looking for work, and offered them modeling jobs. The results are visible in a program called Cowboy Stories & New Paintings. Above, Saúl and Lorenzo, 2008.

Years ago, when artist John Sonsini began approaching Spanish-speaking day laborers in Los Angeles to ask if he could paint his portraits, he had some communication problems. “My Spanish was very poor,” admits Sonsini.

First, he presented himself as an artist, a word that many Spanish speakers associate with a singer or dancer. But when he switched to painting that did not necessarily clear up the confusion, the men thought that this professional-looking Italian, with a beard of salt and pepper, was offering them a job to paint houses.

What Sonsini was offering was a model job: he told the men that he would pay $ 30 per hour, five hours a day, five days a week, for five weeks of work.

The results of his work, and those of Sonsini, are now visible in Los Angeles in a program called Cowboy Stories & New Paintings. The exhibition features canvas after canvas of men with worn jeans, shirts, belts, boots and cowboy hats. They are looking at the paintings, directly to the spectators.

Sonsini looks for models that have “a dynamic physical presence.” He says he’s not looking for conventionally handsome men, but “I’ve never painted anyone I didn’t think was beautiful,” he adds.

“It seems to me that the presence of the babysitter frees me in a mysterious way,” says Sonsini. Loosen your brush strokes. Paint with confident and thick strokes of oil paint.

Sonsini says he tries to capture the presence of the men he paints in his portraits. Above, Francisco and Raúl, 2009

The idea of ​​painting day laborers came from Gabriel Barajas, Sonsini’s lifelong partner. Barajas emigrated to the United States from Mexico and for years was the only model of Sonsini. In his 24 years together, Barajas has introduced Sonsini to many models and also serves as a translator.

It’s “super exciting,” says Barajas. “It was my dream to do something in the arts.”

Sonsini has painted Francisco Melgar, a model who came to the United States from Honduras, about 25 times. It is a physically demanding job, but one that makes good money. Sonsini is not doing badly either: at the Susanne Vielmetter gallery in Los Angeles, her canvases sell for $ 10,000 to $ 75,000.

In today’s climate, people sometimes see immigration issues at Sonsini’s work. Men who leave home, working hard for money to send to their families, separation for sustenance. Sonsini denies it. His art, he says, is not political.

“I am definitely not trying to make statements,” says Sonsini.

All he is doing are paintings.

Francisco Melgar says he sees himself, his eyes, his face, in the portrait painted by John Sonsini.

Danny Hajek / NPR



Danny Hajek and Nina Gregory produced and edited this story for transmission.