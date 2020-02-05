John Robert’s legacy will be woven into Trumps forever

He has never been asked to break a tie or influence how the impeachment process could end in the Senate, but Chief Justice John Roberts’ legacy will forever be intertwined with that of President Donald Trump.

It’s not just that Roberts presided over the two-week hearing and historic vote on Trump’s acquittal on Wednesday, as did Chief Justice Salmon Chase in 1868, the acquittal of President Andrew Johnson and Chief Justice William Rehnquist, that of President Bill Clinton monitored in 1999.

Roberts now faces an unprecedented Supreme Court litigation involving the President’s personal affairs. The judges will hear three cases in March that will review Trump’s efforts to block subpoenas from the U.S. House of Representatives and a Manhattan District Attorney for his tax returns and other financial reports.

The disputes question the respective powers of the government branches and could ultimately decide whether Trump publishes his tax returns, as his recent predecessors decided.

Other cases involving the president and senior officials, such as former White House lawyer Don McGahn, are battling through federal courts, as well as numerous challenges to the Trump administration’s policies.

If Trump wins another four-year term, Roberts may be able to decide on a Trump-dominated protocol by 2025.

Regardless of whether this president holds one or two terms, the 17th U.S. Supreme Judge is already responsible for an unusual association with the 45th president, resulting from the combination of Trump’s impeachment process, Supreme Court litigation, and their double vision of one impartial federal justice results.

When Roberts heard the first major challenge for a Trump administration policy, the travel ban against majority Muslim countries, he wrote that Trump should be treated like any other US president.

The travel ban, Roberts wrote in a June 2018 statement, “is an act … that could have been taken by any other president.” Roberts rejected evidence of Trump’s anti-Muslim statements, saying that “we are not just testifying about.” a must take into account especially the president but the authority of the chair itself.

Whether Roberts’ impeachment chairmanship changed his view of Trump might show up over time. Roberts is 15 years old as a senior judge and at the age of 65 he could easily serve another five or double years.

In impeachment proceedings

The constitution explicitly requires the Supreme Judge to lead impeachment proceedings against a president. The role differs from the actual authority of the Supreme Court judge.

According to the constitution, the Senate has “sole authority” to decide whether a president is convicted or acquitted. A two-thirds vote is required, and on Wednesday afternoon the Senate failed to reach that threshold of 67 votes, or even a simple majority. The vote was 48-52 to convict Trump for abuse of power and 47-53 for obstructing the Congress accusation.

The US Parliament launched two impeachment proceedings against Trump in December for allegedly conditioning US security assistance to Ukraine for Ukrainian investigations into Democrats. Last Friday, the Senate voted against hearing witnesses who may be directly informed about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

After this vote, Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, asked the Senate minority chairman if he wanted to get involved in other matters. “Is the Chief Justice aware that Chief Justice Chase, the chairman of the impeachment proceedings against President Johnson, cast pioneering votes on March 31 and April 2, 1868?”

Roberts seemed to be speaking from a prepared text and replied, “It’s me, Mr. Leader. One concerned an application for adjournment; the other concerned an application to complete the deliberations. I don’t think these isolated episodes 150 years ago are enough to support general authority to break ties. “

Roberts went on to draw a line between the legislature and the judiciary: “If the elected and accountable members of this body agree in equal parts on an application, the normal rule is that the application fails. I think it would be inappropriate for me, an unelected official from another government branch, to exercise the authority to change this result for the application to be successful. “

When Roberts avoided the controversy over witnesses, he also showed little excitement when he read the senators’ often uncomfortable and leading questions to the House impeachment authorities and Trump’s lawyers (as usual). Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said Roberts had received a total of 180 questions for reading.

One of the most dramatic moments came when Roberts rejected an attempt by Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky to persuade him to speak out the name of the alleged whistleblower who first exposed Trump’s Ukrainian business.

Perhaps the most striking was the many hours that Roberts spent on the podium when he heard pervasive criticism of the President, who becomes a regular Supreme Court litigator. US house managers characterized Trump as a liar and a fraud, a man who put his own interests above those of the country.

Trump’s lawyers dismissed these allegations, but appeared to accept some violations, saying that his conduct did not warrant Senate condemnation, regardless of what the President had done.

In the courtroom

Neither Johnson nor Clinton faced voters for another term after their impeachments, and Chief Justices Chase and Rehnquist did not hear protracted litigation based on what Roberts is already reporting about Trump.

The cases most directly related to Trump will be heard on March 31. The question is whether his personal business documents need to be preloaded.

Contrary to his role in the Senate, Roberts will vote at the Supreme Court and could indeed control the results of the Trump vs. Mazars, Trump vs. Deutsche Bank, and Trump vs. Vance cases. Roberts sits not only in the middle of the elevated mahogany bench, but also in the ideological center of the nine-person court.

Trump’s truthfulness, which was attacked by property managers during the impeachment process, is also controversial in the subpoena proceedings. As the house lawyers said in one of their petitions to the judges, “A common thread in each of these investigations is the accuracy of President Trump’s statements on various financial statements.”

Representatives of the House of Representatives, according to the House of Representatives lawyers, are required to examine the possibility of new laws on conflicts of interest and other ethical concerns.

According to Trump’s lawyers, the house lacks constitutional or legal powers to summon the documents kept by Trump’s long-time accountants and banks: “To call these summons unprecedented would be an understatement. It is the first time that Congress has provided private records of a seated president. “

They argue with Parliament’s claim that Trump’s financial information is needed for a legislative purpose. Trump’s lawyers indicated that in a request to the Mazars USA accounting firm, Parliament wanted to verify the accuracy of the president’s financial statements to determine if he had violated the law. Such a focus of investigation, according to Trump’s lawyers, shows that the House Committees are not making legislative efforts.

In Trump v. Vance – Examination of a subpoena from the Manhattan District Attorney, Cy Vance, that is investigating “hush money” paid to women who have filed affairs with Trump – the president’s lawyers have alleged that he is immune to criminal investigations – not just from Indictment that was common knowledge – while in office.

How judges should rule

In addition to the Senate trial and the Supreme Court trial, Trump and Roberts have fought to preserve the impartiality of the judiciary. Trump has hinted in statements on Twitter and elsewhere that he believes his judicial officers would be on his side while democratic agents would automatically rule against him.

When Trump vilified a California US district judge who spoke out against the government as an “Obama judge,” Roberts made a statement in November 2018 that said, “We have no Obama judges or Trump judges, none Bush judge or Clinton judge. ” What we have is an exceptional group of dedicated judges who do their best to give the same right to those who appear before them. “

In Roberts’ last annual report on December 31, he may have had the Twitter-addicted president in mind when he said that “social media can immediately spread rumors and false information on a grand scale” to “celebrate our strong and independent judiciary. “

Speaking on the state of the Union on Tuesday night, Trump Roberts shook hands with other judges present. Roberts was somber and did not reveal what he was thinking, as was his path during the Senate process.

When the Trump process ended less than 24 hours later, Roberts thanked the Senate leaders for their support, “when he tried to carry out unclear responsibilities in an unfamiliar environment” to the Constitution. “

And Roberts concluded by saying that he was looking forward to seeing her “in happier circumstances” again.