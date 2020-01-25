John Lennon Music Bus stops for LA Grammy Week

LOS ANGELES – It’s been almost 40 years since he was killed, but John Lennon will continue to be remembered for both his music and peacebuilding.

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, which, in collaboration with the Grammy Music Education Coalition, travels to Los Angeles for a Grammy week, gives students the opportunity to access music resources.

In the spirit of the generosity of the late Beatle, students are trained free of charge by mentors established in the industry. Co-founder Brian Rothschild says it is exactly why the bus was founded to inspire younger creators.

“We make sure that industry and professionals understand the importance of supporting the next generation of musicians and creators,” he said.

The bus is equipped with the latest sound equipment donated by music companies like Genelec and Yamaha.

It is also a tribute to the John Lennon monument “Imagine Peace” in Iceland.

Rothschild hopes that Lennon’s spirit of activism will inspire students to explore music about violence.

“To take his fame and turn it towards peace, activism and social justice. And people should start looking at things in a different way, in a disturbing way, ”he said.

Jonathan, a Belmont High School student who participated in the bus experience, says that music kept his emotions balanced in difficult times.

“It helped me to express my feelings sometimes. Because sometimes music can go anywhere and, as with my lyrics, I probably only write down a few things how I feel. And to cheer me up, ”said Jonathan.

Mentors like the radio musician Bootsy Collins spent a lot of time on the bus and gave tips to young artists.

Superintendent Austin Beutner also stopped at the bus and explored a possible future partnership with LAUSD.

“There are so many parts of John’s life that are very relevant today, and unfortunately you know that the fact that he was killed by a gun is still an integral part of student life,” said Rothschild.

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus aims to help “give peace a chance” to help the next generation of students through early childhood support.