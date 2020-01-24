John Legend reveals his racial profile

John Legend has had a very successful musical career, but that doesn’t mean he has never faced challenges. John shared his personal experiences with discrimination and racism, he told People magazine in support of National Racial Healing Day. He shared, “I’m in a position of privilege and stardom and all of that stuff, so there are a lot of doors that open for me that aren’t open for other people.” People recognize me and treat me in a certain way because they recognize me. I am clear that my life now is not the experience of the average black man. I am fully aware of this. “

The musician was named the sexiest man alive by the publication, but added that he experienced some of the harshest racism during his time at the University of Pennsylvania. He said, “One of the things I noticed most in college was how if people don’t know that you’re a student, they treat you like a stranger on campus. I had several interactions with the police where they questioned my right to be where I was, to get in my own car … so that’s where I felt it most – in the west of Philadelphia around the University of Pennsylvania campus, being treated like I didn’t belong because I was black. Nobody ever says it. But it is obvious that they do not make white students like that and ask for their identity card just to get into their own car and question their membership. “

Although John was both racially profiled and treated differently because of his race, he couldn’t be more proud of being a black man. “There is so much greatness that comes from black culture and the education I had. I would not be the artist I am if I were not black, so I can hardly imagine that I’m not black. In a way, the system sometimes works when it comes to radio, like the way there are black stations and there are certain types of divisions that the music industry s Some of them can sometimes be a little tricky. But try to imagine that the counterfactual of me is not black – I would not be the artist that I am if I were not black. wouldn’t have the experiences I have, I wouldn’t have the education I have. I wouldn’t trade it. “

