John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill, and more to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle At Grammys

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that we can expect another great performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

John Legend, Kirk Franklin, YG, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and DJ Khaled will pay tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle during the event that takes place later this month.

The executive producer of the Grammy Awards, Ken Ehrlich, said in a statement that it was a moment for the homage to “celebrate Nipsey’s life” on the biggest music night.

“As an activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle has not only influenced his community, but also the entire culture. There is no denying the impact he has had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come, ”he said. “We are honored to bring this amazing group of artists together to celebrate Nipsey’s life and to pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It will definitely be an unforgettable achievement. “

Hussle is also posthumously nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Racks In The Middle” and “Higher”, his collaboration with John Legend and Khaled.

Other gigs that we can expect to see include H.E.R., Lizzo, RUN DMC, Tyler, The Creator, and our uncle Charlie Wilson.

The Grammys, moderated by Alicia Keys, will air on Sunday January 26th at 8pm. ET on CBS.

TOPICS: Entertainment John Legend Kirk Franklin Meek Mill Nipsey Hussle