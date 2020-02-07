John Krasinski still needs Mr. Be fantastic in ‘Fantastic Four’

John Krasinski revealed that he still likes Mr. Fantastic would play in Fantastic Four from the MCU.

With the film rights for the Fantastic Four now under the control of Disney after the company took over 20th Century Fox, fans would like to know what Marvel Studios has planned for the superhero family. Of course fans already have their own ideas about who should portray the four leads of the Fantastic Four and John Krasinski remains a popular choice for the role of Reed Richards. also known, sir, fantastic.

John Krasinski has said before that he is more than willing to play the role of Mr. Fantastic and it seems that his position has not changed. During an interview with Total Film, John Krasinski praised the MCU films and noted that if Marvel Studios considers Mr. To play Fantastic in a Fantastic Four movie, he would like to accept the role:

“You have something like that,” are you interested in not destroying people’s dreams? “I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they are fun, but I also think they are really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what ( Marvel) thinks. But if they consider me for Mr. Fantastic, keep considering me because I would love it. “

However, John Krasinksi added that he might not be the right man when asked if he would consider directing an MCU film and said, “Oh man. I don’t think I’m your husband. But if I would trade in one? I’d have so much fun. “

During the Hall H presentation of Marvel Studios in San Diego, a Fantastic Four film was not included in the Phase 4 slate. Kevin Feige, chairman of Marvel Studios, however, quickly confirmed that a Fantastic Four project is being developed towards the end of the presentation.

Source: Total Film

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

