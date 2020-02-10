John Krasinski met Chris Hemsworth during Captain America test

John Krasinski remembered his meeting with his Chris Hemsworth during his audition for the role of Captain America.

Although many consider Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth as the perfect choices for the roles of Captain America and Thor, the role of the First Avenger could have gone to other well-known fans. Before Chris Evans landed the role of Captain America, John Krasinski was a contender and even reached the suit for his audition.

During an interview on The Ellen Show, John Krasinski recalled his Captain America audition and a humorous encounter he had with Chris Hemsworth. As John Krasinki said, Chris Hemsworth passed by trying the Captain America suit and the more than impressive body image of the Thor actor immediately diminished his confidence:

“I went in and tested for Captain America. I have to wear the suit. That was really nice. This is a true story. (…) I was wearing the suit and I was halfway, I was not wearing any clothing other than this. (…) And at that moment Chris Hemsworth passed by and said, “You look good, buddy.” And I felt like no. You know what? It is well. We don’t have to do this. (…) He was just like that, jacked. “

John Krasinski, of course, did well professionally, despite the fact that he had not been given the role of Captain America. John Krasinski recently assisted the cash register at A Quiet Place and returned to direct the sequel, which will be released later this year. Today, John Krasinski is a fan favorite for the role of Mr. Fantastic in the Fantastic Four movie from Marvel Studios.

While the time of Chris Evans as Captain America is ending, Chris Hemsworth will once again fulfill his role as Thor of God or Thunder Marvel Studios: Love and Thunder. In the meantime, fans can replay the latest appearance of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans as Thor and Captain America in Avengers: Endgame from Marvel Studios:

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: The Ellen Show

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe