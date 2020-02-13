John Kelly finally speaks out against Trump – mother Jones

Update of the presidential tweet, 11:10 am EST: As predicted, Trump is not satisfied.

The president responded to Twitter by stating that he could not have fired Kelly “fast enough.” But that is doubtful at best. Kelly served as White House chief of staff for nearly 18 months, making him Trump’s longest serving chief of staff.

… that he actually has a military and legal obligation to do. His incredible wife, Karen, whom I have great respect for, once pulled me aside and said strongly that “John greatly respects you. If we are no longer here, he will only speak good about you. “Wrong!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

It took more than a year after his removal as White House chief of staff, but John Kelly seems to have finally found some courage to speak out against Donald Trump.

In comprehensive remarks at Drew University in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, the Atlantic states that the former Marine Corps general condemned Trump’s decision to refuse military assistance to Ukraine to pressurize the country to investigate set to Joe Biden. Kelly also praised Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the former Trump official of the National Security Council who last week admitted that Vindman had testified in the investigation into the accusation of the House. From the Atlantic Peter Nicholas:

“(Vindman) did exactly what we teach them to do from cradle to grave,” Kelly told the audience at the Mayo Performing Arts Center. “He went and told his boss what he just heard.”

Although Trump had long insisted that his call to Zelensky was “perfect,” Kelly made it clear that Trump had indeed conditioned military aid to Zelensky’s help to dig up Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Regarding the immigration policy of the Trump government, which had led Kelly as the former head of the Department of Homeland Security, he pushed the president back again and said that a border wall “from sea to gleaming sea” was not necessary. Immigrants are “overwhelmingly good people,” he continued. “They are not all rapists and they are not all murderers. And it is wrong to characterize them that way.”

This is not the first time that Kelly has politely distanced himself from the hard immigration position of the administration. But as my colleague Ari Berman noted when Kelly spoke to the Los Angeles Times shortly before his departure from the White House in 2018, many of those efforts seemed defensive, rather than a brave removal of his former boss:

Kelly’s remarks at the end of his term of office seem to serve himself and blame others for the policies he has supported. He aggressively defended the government’s Muslim ban as the home security secretary and said, “The intention was to get it out quickly so that potential people who would come here to harm us would not benefit from a certain period of time that they were in could jump a plane and come here. “

He also helped devise policies to separate immigrant parents from their children, and said it would be “a serious deterrent” for migrants considering crossing the border.

So, make what you want from Kelly’s newest. But one thing is for sure, Trump won’t like it.