John Kavanagh reacts to Conor McGregor's win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

John Kavanagh suggested that Conor McGregor’s performance tonight was the best of his career.

McGregor’s trainer tweeted shortly after the fight: “Best version. So far.”

The Notorious kicked the cowboy out of the tournament just 40 seconds after the main event started.

He gave him a thundering kick to the left before unloading a series of fierce blows.

The result means that McGregor has become the first person in UFC history to record featherweight, lightweight and welterweight knockouts.

McGregor promised to take Cowboy out before the fight and said he wanted to “round up”.

He got half of what he wanted by completely annihilating the MMA veteran.

(Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Conor McGregor

(Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

McGregor is expected to continue to fight welterweight, and he doesn’t care who he’s going to compete against when 170-pound winners Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal watched.

After the fight, McGregor said, “I’m going to party tonight, spend time with my family, and then go back to the gym and exercise.

“And any of these little fools can get it.”

