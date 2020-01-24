John Karlen dead: Cagney and Lacey died of heart failure at the age of 86

John Karlen died at the age of 86.

The Cagney & Lacey star died after suffering from heart failure in a California hospice.

John won an Emmy Best Supporting Actor in 1986 drama for his portrayal of Harvey Lacey, the husband of Tyne Daly’s Mary Beth Lacey in the crime drama broadcast from 1982 to 1988.

When John accepted his award, he quipped, “I need more than one worker needs a loaf of bread.”

John Karlen in a scene from the film ‘Dark Wind’, 1991

His death was reported in the Dark Shadows news that posted on Twitter: “We are sad to report to Barnabas Collins about the death of # DarkShadows actor John Karlen, who played Willie Loomis, the unforgettable slide.

“John died on January 22nd at the Burbank, California hospice. He was 86 years old and had had a number of health problems in the past decade.”

John will always be remembered for his Cagney & Lacey appearance, and after winning his Emmy, he told People Magazine: “It’s really nice to get up in the middle of the night and say hello on the way to the bathroom.

“It’s the best. It’s the killer. It’s juicy. It was the most powerful minute and 15 seconds in my life.”

John most recently played Conman Willie Loomis in the ABC horror hit Dark Shadows.

John Karlen in his most famous role alongside Tyne Daly in Cagney & Lacey

The co-creator of the series, Kathryn Leigh Scott, wrote in her blog: “Memories, memories … this morning I have many memories of the darling John Karlen who left us yesterday.

“I was told that he died peacefully, which I am grateful for, but it hardly seems to be a character for our Johnny. He was such a vital force, God bless him! Farewell, my friend. I loved you.”

John grew up in Brooklyn, New York when John Adam Karlewicz grew up.

John Karlen in 2007

He studied at the renowned American Academy of Dramatic Arts before starting his career on stage and appearing in the Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’ Sweet Bird of Youth in 1959.

In a television career spanning more than five decades, he collected more than 100 roles.

John is survived by his son Adam.

