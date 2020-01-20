We talk to the breakout pop star about his new EP and Big Break.

John K (earlier JOHN.k) has a streaming hit in his hands with “If We Never Met”. The airy love song was released in early 2019 and found a home on Hot AC radio, eventually bringing more than 50 million streams to the market. This number will increase with the appearance of a duet version Kelsea Ballerini, The country superstar gives the slimmed-down song a feminine perspective that now has a twang twist. Their voices combine effortlessly and make the duet appear completely organic.

Which probably has a lot to do with Kelsea being a fan of the song before even signing up for the remix. “I’ve repeated” If We Never Met “since it came out,” she says. “I was really impressed by the simplicity of the title and the lyrics, and John’s voice has a soul that I, as a fan, like to hear on pop radio and playlists. I’m really excited to be part of this version of this gem of a song and artist. “Stream the duo of John and Kelsea below and stay tuned to see if the song gets a second video.

