John Harbaugh gives Lamar Jackson a big vote of confidence after disappointing graduation

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were the hottest team in the NFL to go into the playoffs, but they were successful in a disappointing post-season show.

Jackson has had some serious losses, and he has even written the NFL history in defeat. Ultimately, the Ravens’ high-performance offense was kept in check for most of the game, and by the garbage season, Jackson had a rough game that missed the ball.

Raven’s head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media when he started off-season, making it clear that the Jackson team is excited about the future and is confident that this year’s off-season failure will not define the 23-year-old superstar ,

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Harbaugh “checked off the names of numerous acclaimed quarterbacks and how long it took them to win their first playoff game. He pointed out that Peyton and Eli Manning were profitless in their first five playoff games. Joe Montana, Steve Young and Brett Favre only started a playoff game in their third season. Drew Brees, Troy Aikman and Aaron Rodgers have waited longer. “

Then Harbaugh said that Jackson was very smart about what to work on in the off-season to continue building up as a player. “

We recently felt that the criticism Jackson received for his playoff performance against the Titans went well overboard. The young man made leaps and bounds last season compared to his rookie campaign and set NFL records while establishing himself as the league’s MVP.

While this year’s finale was a bitter disappointment for Jackson, the Ravens, and their fans, there is so much exciting about looking ahead.