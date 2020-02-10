John Fury reveals why Tyson Fury has a big advantage over Deontay Wilder in rematch

John Fury has given Deontay Wilder a warning before the rematch with Tyson (Getty / BT Sport)

John Fury believes that his son Tyson Fury will have a significant advantage over Deontay Wilder in their rematch on February 22.

Fury and Wilder face each other again after their controversial draw in December 2018.

Both fighters are expected to outweigh their first game, but John Fury believes that Wilder sacrifices speed and agility as he adds more mass.

John Fury also believes that Wilder is “deteriorating” due to his age and thinks that the heavyweight champion of the WBC will struggle to handle Tyson’s physicality for 12 laps.

Asked if his son would take a different approach to the fight, Fury told BT Sport: “Only because he was forced to make a bad decision last time – 10-2 and he got a draw.

Deontay Wilder plans to outweigh his rematch against Tyson Fury (Getty Images)

“This time he knows he needs to do something else.

“But this time Wilder is confronted by someone else in a man with his weight, he is stabilized by his weight, strong by that weight, and he wants it more than anything else in the world.

“Wilder is not getting better now, he is 35 years old, he is deteriorating. 31 from Tyson, gets better and the people from Tyson fought better people. “

Asked if he thinks Wilder could be a better hunter in the rematch, Fury replied: “No, not at all.

“In his last fight against (Luis) Ortiz, I thought he was taking his time. Of course he waited for a big blow, he had a game plan, it worked for them.

“But if he fights Tyson like that, he will be beaten out of sight.

“On that day you saw the best Deontay Wilder that could be there.

“If he weighs about 16 stones, 16 stones two or three (pounds), that’s not good for him. A 15-stone man is more dangerous than a man’s 18 or 19 stone, he can hit just as hard as a man’s 20 stone and he has more agility and speed.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury meet in the ring on February 22 (AFP via Getty Images)

“I believe that when Wilder weighs heavily, he doesn’t have it.

“He saw it in the Luis Ortiz fight, he weighed heavier, he was slow and just waited for a powershot. But Tyson won’t beat that.

‘Believe me, Deontay Wilder with those small skinny legs is going to know that he (Fury) has him after six or seven laps.

“I’ll put money on Tyson to do what he says he’s going to do. It may be over early, but it will be a knockout, a Tyson Fury knockout. “

