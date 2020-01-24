John Ford: his 10 best films, from Fort Apache to The Searchers

On January 24, 1940, John Ford’s film adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Pulitzer winning novel, The Grapes of Wrath, set during the great depression of the United States, was released with universal acclaim.

Eighty years later, the film still stands as an enduring American classic, a film that, more than any other, dispels the myth that Ford was just a director of Westerns. In fact, Ford filmed some of the best westerns ever created and you’ll find them on this list; After all, he was John Ford and made Westerns. But there is much more to his work.

Ford was first and foremost a great storyteller and a poetic visual artist. Famous for his characteristic long shots, he knew exactly where to place the camera and its actors. He also had a gift for filming landscapes, particularly the vast lands of the American West, creating many unforgettable images; Think of the coach that travels through Monument Valley in Stagecoach, eclipsed by the greatness of its surroundings.

He idealized the family, the community and the working class and his best films contained many moral complexities and dilemmas. Exerting an author influence in much of his work, Ford belongs to a group of elite directors of the golden age of cinema that features Hawks, Wilder and Hitchcock among his alumni. With four Oscars for Best Director in his name, Ford is perhaps the best filmmaker of all. Here are his 10 best movies.

10. Young Mr. Lincoln (1939)

Henry Fonda and Ford worked together on seven films beginning with this highly fictional biography of the first years of Abraham Lincoln’s life. Fonda was worried about taking on the role, but he stood out in this beautiful portion of American Fordian, which tracks Lincoln’s journey from poor country boy to fledgling lawyer fighting for his first case. It contains many indelible moments of Ford, such as the monologue of the hero in the grave of his loved one, a trope that Ford often used during his career, and the closing sequence of the film with Lincoln walking symbolically towards a hill and towards history while a storm breaks out.

9. He wore a yellow ribbon (1949)

In Ford’s second cavalry trilogy, the only one filmed in color, John Wayne aged 20 years for his sensitive performance as the career soldier who manages to help avoid a war with the Indians just before his retirement. Winston Hoch’s Oscar-winning cinematography evokes Frederic Remington’s American West paintings and gives the image an elegiac quality. Ford’s beloved Monument Valley is photographed in an impressive way in all its contrasting glories, mostly earth tones and unforgettable sunsets, but also, as in the scene where a defeated troop trudges through a storm, a dark atmosphere and premonitory

8. How green was my valley (1941)

Ford’s enduring themes about family and community inform his poignant adaptation of Richard Llewellyn’s novel about a close-knit Welsh mining family, shattered by gossip and labor disputes. The story is told through Huw, 12, beautifully interpreted by Roddy McDowell, and concentrates on the dangerous and dangerous life of the family at the well. As expected of a Ford movie, it is filmed with love, with the scenes of the mining village so authentic that the viewer will never know that the filming took place near Malibu, California. The winner of five Oscars, including Best Film and Best Director.

7. Fuerte Apache (1948)

Martinet’s commander in chief, Henry Fonda, is left out of a position he considers under him. In an attempt to revive his career, the windy colonel on Thursday breaks the peace with the local Apaches, but dies with all his command in a disastrous defeat. The second in command, John Wayne, covers Thursday’s madness, painting him like a hero and doing so restores the glory of the regiment. Ford’s first and best cavalry trilogy is notable as the first example of him questioning the myth of the West and having a more comprehensive view on the plight of the Indians.

6. The Calm Man (1952)

This famous film, shot in Ireland in vibrant technicolor, was a love letter to Ford’s spiritual home. John Wayne is the retired boxer who returns to the old country to claim his family’s house and win the hand of the ardent and energetic Maureen O’Hara. Wayne is frustrated by local customs and everything culminates in the mother of all Donnybrooks between Wayne and Victor McLaglen. The Quiet Man is a beloved piece of blarney for many; for others, it is a pink “Oirish” version of Brigadoon set in an Ireland that never existed. Either way, it’s very fun.

5. My dear clementine (1946)

With Henry Fonda as Wyatt Earp, Ford’s typically romantic interpretation of the events at the OK Corral is lyrical, poetic and full of iconic scenes that remain in memory, such as Fonda’s clumsy dance with her “bridesmaid” in the dedication of the new Tombstone church. In essence, My Darling Clementine is about good versus evil and the civilization of the West, with Ford turning history into myth, but as we all should know by now, Hollywood has never let the facts interfere with a good story.

4. The man who shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Personal sacrifice, loneliness and loss permeate this dark and disillusioned work, divided between myth and reality. Panoramic and misunderstood view at the launch, but now fully rehabilitated, this is the film in which Ford completely deconstructs the mythology of the American West, telling the story of the politician who builds a successful career based on a lie. This artistic turn-face of the idealism of Ford’s previous Westerns is summed up in the most famous line of the film, delivered by the journalist who finds out about the hoax, but chooses to continue the myth. “This is the west, sir. When the legend becomes reality, print the legend.

3. diligence (1939)

A historical film in the history of the west. Part of character study, part of action movie, Stagecoach turned John Wayne into a star and introduced many of the tropes that became an integral part of the genre, such as the cavalry that came to the rescue. However, the most memorable and influential aspect of the film is Ford’s use of Monument Valley, the most recognizable place in western movies. Stagecoach revitalized and defined a genre that was in danger of being forgotten in movie B, and eight decades later it is still the idea of ​​many people of the Western classic.

2. The grapes of anger (1940)

Ford’s unforgettable representation of the struggle of migrants to escape the Oklahoma dust bowl and reach the promised land of California still resonates today. The film is a justifiably angry condemnation for social and economic failures and inhuman treatment that led to so much misery to so many people. It was a brave decision to film Steinbeck’s controversial book and the author was satisfied with the adaptation. Ford, a filmmaker with a social conscience, put his own unique stamp on a book of great prestige and topicality and created an instant classic, full of realism and emotion. Eighty years later, its classic state remains faultless.

1. The seekers (1956)

The saga of the tireless racist Ethan Edward, the incessant search of five years of his niece kidnapped by the Comanches, still surprises with its dark power, beauty and magnificence. Complex, full of subtexts and moral ambiguities, with a monumental performance by John Wayne as the bitter antihero, The Searchers is a film that compensates for repeated viewing and remains infinitely influential, although for many years it was discarded as just another western. Now, however, the best Ford film is considered by many critics and directors as the best Western film ever made.

