John Cleese of Monty Python and Sir Michael Palin say goodbye to Terry Jones

Terry Jones was laid to rest in London today

Monty Python heroes John Cleese, Sir Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam gathered today to say goodbye to Terry Jones after their comrade died last month at the age of 77.

Terry died at the age of 77 on January 21 with his wife Anna by his side. In 2015, the Monty Python star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – an unusual form of dementia that starts at a younger age, affects the front and sides of the brain and causes behavioral and language problems.

The comedians said goodbye to the icon at Golders Green Crematorium West Chapel in London for a “private, humanistic” ceremony, followed by a small vigil in a Highgate pub, according to PA.

Jones, who also directed some of the most beloved works of the comedy group, was praised as “cheeky, brilliant and beautiful man” in the midst of farewell.

The coffin of the comedy star came into service with How Sweet To Be An Idiot, by the late Monty Python songwriter Neil Innes, who died at the end of 2018.

Friends and family were told that Terry, whose many cited comedy lines included: “He is not the Messiah, he is a very naughty boy!” Had “no air and mercy.”

“The only requirement that Terry had was that you didn’t have to be boring,” the service was told.

Terry died on January 22 (Photo: Getty Images North America)

It was said that his “last breaths were soft and carefree.”

Tribute was given by his wife Anna Soderstrom, older children Bill and Sally and the ex-wife Alison Telfer of the Monty Python.

Sir Michael, whose relationship with the deceased star and director of Life Of Brian was described by Jones’ family as “more like a marriage,” also paid homage.

Terry played iconic characters (Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

An excerpt from The Diary Of Samuel Pepys was read by another friend of Jones, actor Richard Ridings.

Mrs. Soderstrom told mourners how Jones approached his dementia “with his usual good humor”: “When his speech faded, the layers of social convention also disappeared. But what remained was the real Terry.

“And it was just as much fun, just as naughty – maybe naughty – and just as good-natured and generous as the Terry we’ve always known.”

The private funeral was also attended by Carol Cleveland, who also worked on Monty Python, as well as comedy TV producer John Lloyd and screen stars Sanjeev Bhaskar and Jon Culshaw.

Eric Idle and John Cleese are also among the co-stars of the deceased actor to pay homage after his tragic death.

“I just heard of Terry J,” tweeted John. “It feels strange that a man with so many talents and so much endless enthusiasm should have faded so gently …

“Of his many achievements, the greatest gift he gave us all was his” Life of Brian “direction. Perfection.’

The star later added: “Two down, four more to go.”





