John Cena supports ‘Asim Riaz for victory’ once again, leaves Himanshi Khurana elated

Bigg Boss 13 is only a few days away from its end, and Asim Riaz has Hollywood star John Cena encouraging his victory. After posting a picture of Asim on Instagram a few days ago without any title, Cena has once again shared a picture of the contestant from Bigg Boss. This time, the image has written the hashtag ‘Asim Riaz For The Win.

The recent publication of John Cena has excited Internet users, although most have wondered if Cena really sees Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13: John Cena supports ‘Asim Riaz for The Win’ once again, leaves Himanshi Khurana elated

In reaction to Cena’s post, Riaz’s former “BB 13” contestant, Himanshi Khurana, commented with fire emojis in the picture.

Another user wrote: “It seems that John Cena watches” Bigg Boss “daily.”

On the part of Cena, the publications are likely to work as an early promotional campaign for Fast & Furious 9 in India.

Speaking of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill currently compete with each other for the trophy.

The reality show final is February 15.

