John Cena cannot report on Ric Flair

Como sabemos, John Cena is an apostle in Hollywood, mas nunca esquece a WWE. In recent months, a possible John Cena draw has been made for WrestleMania 36 and the Royal Rumble Match for men. Algun’s rumors say John is an opponent of Brock Lesnar in WrestleMania.

Entretanto Tom Colohue, from Sportskeeda, has reviewed John Cena’s publication in the Ric Flair language for 16 days. This is a confirmation of the Royal Rumble 2017 against AJ Styles. O jornalista refere que uma fonte interna da WWE the disse o seguinte:

John Cena is the one he qualifies for and calls himself great. Ele pensa que já conquistou o suficiente. Não isso [nova conquista] acontecer.

Entretanto e em entrevista ao Collider, John Cena falou sobre and possível regresso e o que é que linda falta fazer no Wrestling. O lutador foi o mais sincero possível e disse o seguinte:

This is when the message ends. Eu be quais são as coisas boas que me definem e as qualidades que tenho enquanto ser humano. Youre seguir em frente. Eu be que tudo iso é emprestado. Estou apenas grato pelo que tenho e por poder contribuir. Eu probl quero ser ganancioso como artista and vejo muito isso no sports entertainment.

O films The wrestler plays the main role when he is no longer in the ring. Eu sou um péssimmo ser humano porque disch consigo largar isso. Eu investi a minha vida naquela empresa e probl ninguém, gostem or know do meu desempenho, que possa contrariar isso. You can change the password at any time by entering the following: “OK, to be precise, you have to provide the password to define it. A cada pôr do sol, fico for bocadinho mais lento e for bocadinho mais velho. E um dia chegarei ao fim.

John Cena offers the following options:

Foram três anos de duras conversas com ele. Olhando para trás pelo espelho, estou em paz com tudo. Eu quero contribuir onde powder. Até já falei sobre ser treinador ou mentor. Como disse, é o ambiente em que me sinto melhor e posso falar sobre WWE during the tempo que quiseres falar. For more information, see: “Ele costumava ser qualquer coisa”. Percebes isso?

There have been comments, comments, and comments on John Cena and Apenas that have changed in the past and over time. Segundo se sabe, John Cena ficou muito satisfeito por poder lançar open challenges enquanto foi WWE United States Champion. Is John Cena important to WrestleMania 36?

Last week in 2019, John Cena hasn’t published any pay-per-view battles with WrestleMania 35 tickets yet. “Dr. by Thuganomics ”. It appears that the film “Fast & Furious 9” and “Suicide Squad 2” has been released.

Do you already have John Cena na WrestleMania 36? A que papel or combate?