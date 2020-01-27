John Bolton's draft book says Trump supports Ukraine in biden investigations - Mother Jones

President Donald Trump informed his former national security adviser John Bolton that he would freeze military aid to Ukraine until the country takes steps to investigate the Bidens, according to an unpublished manuscript by the former senior trump official. The new details, which came from design materials developed by Bolton for his planned book, were counted in a bomb report by the New York Times late Sunday. They significantly undermine Trump’s impeachment proceedings and demonstrate the potential importance of Bolton’s testimony if it is to be acquired as part of the Senate’s ongoing trial.

“He still wanted to freeze $ 391 million in security assistance.”

In the manuscript that Bolton distributed to White House officials as part of a standard review process prior to publication, Bolton described a private conversation he had had with the President about Ukraine in August. Trump told Bolton that “he wanted to continue to freeze $ 391 million in security bills for Ukraine until officials there helped investigate Democrats, including the Bidens,” the Times reported.

After a series of political clashes with the President, Bolton was dismissed as a national security advisor in September. Two months later, he signed a book contract. The following manuscript, which he plans to publish shortly before the 2020 election, not only contains details of his talk with Trump about Ukraine, but also binds several other officials closer to maintaining military aid and raises further doubts about important public statements of the past. As the Times noted:

Over a dozen pages, Mr. Bolton described how the Ukraine affair developed over several months until he left the White House in September. He described not only the private devaluation of Ukraine by the president, but also new details about senior cabinet officials who have publicly attempted to bypass participation.

For example, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo privately admitted that there is no basis for claims by President Rudolph W. Giuliani’s lawyer that the ambassador to Ukraine is corrupt and believes that Mr. Giuliani may have acted on behalf of other clients, Mr. Bolton ,

Mr Bolton also said that after the President’s telephone call to the President of Ukraine in July with Attorney General William P. Barr, he expressed concerns about Mr Giuliani, who was pursuing Ukraine’s shadow policy encouraged by the President, and said to Mr Barr that President had mentioned him on the call. A spokeswoman for Mr. Barr denied hearing about the call from Mr. Bolton. The Justice Department said he had only heard about it in mid-August.

And the acting chief of staff of the White House, Mick Mulvaney, was present on at least one phone call in which the president and Mr. Giuliani spoke about the ambassador, wrote Mr. Bolton. Mr. Mulvaney has told employees that he would always resign if the President spoke to his lawyer to protect his privilege as a lawyer.

Bolton has been a sought-after witness since the House Democrats launched an investigation into Trump’s Ukrainian policies. As a participant in several important meetings with Trump and his political team related to Ukraine, Bolton could directly confirm Trump’s views of the Eastern European country. The Republicans defended Trump during the impeachment process by claiming that no house-witness witnesses knew about his actions against Ukraine at first hand.

After refusing to speak to the House investigators, Bolton said earlier this month that he was ready to testify before the Senate. The Times report makes it clear that such a testimony would be explosive. Earlier this week Trump claimed Bolton could not testify to the Senate for security reasons. “He knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think about managers, ”Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland. “What happens if he reveals what I think about a particular leader and it’s not very positive?”

However, the Times report suggests that Trump’s inner circle focused less on the security risks that could arise from his statements than on the potential that what Bolton would reveal would personally and politically harm Trump. Bolton’s manuscript “raised concerns among some of his advisers that they should prevent Mr. Bolton from testifying,” the newspaper said. Only the White House has received a copy of the manuscript, Bolton’s spokesman told Politico.

Following the Times report, the House team that tried Trump’s impeachment process took up the unveiling to argue that the Senate is hearing his testimony. “There can now be no doubt that Mr. Bolton directly contradicts the core of the President’s defense and must therefore be used as a witness to the impeachment proceedings against President Trump,” the seven impeachment officials said in a joint statement.