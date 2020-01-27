Image: GettyBarf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily policy summary that helps you work through the messy Trumpian news cycle.

John Boltonaka War mustache, has triggered the much-needed chaos Donald TrumpAfter the New York Times reported on Sunday that his upcoming book “The Room Where It Happened” contains sharp details about how Trump personally and directly announced last summer that he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine, unless this has been investigated Joe and Hunter Biden,

According to the Washington Post, Congress Democrats are now demanding that War Mustache testifies against Trump during the impeachment process and the Republican Senator Mitt Romney On Monday, he said it was “increasingly likely” that other Republicans would ask Bolton to reveal all the bloody details of what he knew what he should have done, I don’t know, right after talking to Trump last August! But hey, what saves the republic compared to a cool $ 2 million book business?

Republicans in the Senate were deeply shaken when they canceled a press conference on impeachment that was held on Monday. According to reports, some of the allegations in Bolton’s book make them “blind” and very upset that the National Security Council received the book manuscript for review on December 30, and apparently failed to provide all relevant details. Cue the smallest violin in the world! What do you expect when you team up with the world’s greatest and most idiotic narcissist?

In the meantime, the RNC has turned against Bolton, and Fox News moderators and commentators predictably turn out:

What a way to start the PR tour for your book!