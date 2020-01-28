John Barrowman revealed that Caprice and Hamish’s shock, Dancing On Ice Split, broke through the show like a “family divorce.”

The judge glanced at the recent controversy at the National Television Awards, days after the unprecedented change of partner took place.

During an exclusive chat with Mirror Online, John said, “We just had a divorce in the family and that’s it, and like any divorce you have as a family member, try not to take sides. We both love them and Caprice is now running with Oscar. “

He continued, “Everyone is fine. They don’t give up getting along, they just have to get by.”

John Barrowman looked futuristic in a silver suit

John also revealed that he had found his own way to keep Hamish busy now that he wasn’t practicing with the model.

“Hamish and I skated today because I just went out on the ice for fun,” said John, who participated in the competition in 2006.

When asked how Hamish was going to be paused in the competition, John joked, “Hamish is fine. I can’t wait for him to lift me up!”

He spoke about the controversy surrounding Dancing On Ice

Caprice separated from her dance partner Hamish

Despite the obvious drama, John said that the atmosphere behind the scenes remains optimistic and that he has a “ball” in his first year as a jury member.

“We were a team and it’s a great show to be part of it.

“In the jury we all had our own good time there and laughed, which is really important.

John is a judge for the first time

“It’s great. It’s very competitive, everyone is really excited.

In addition to Dancing On Ice, John was also associated with another major entertainment show, The Masked Singer.

In recent weeks there has been speculation that John is behind the unicorn costume.

When asked about the rumors, John kept his lips tight.

“If I were, I would not tell you and if I were not, I would not tell you either.

“But the unicorn is the best,” he teased.

