John Barrowman red tartan suit steals show at The Military Awards

The stars came out for The Military Awards (Photo: PA / REX)

John Barrowman brought his A-game to the Military Awards when he arrived in a showstopping outfit.

It only fit that someone as extrovert as the Dancing On Ice star wore a suit that was just as lively.

During the event on Thursday evening, John decided to walk on the red carpet in a bright red checkered suit.

This outfit was completely checked, from the striking jacket to the matching pants.

You could say he looked fantastic, as the man likes to say.

He was not the only famous face there at night in London, honoring British soldiers currently serving in the armed forces.

John Barrowman stole the show in this incredible suit (Photo: REX)

It was a nod to his Scottish origins (Photo: PA)

John chat with Alexandra Burke (Photo: REX)

Liam Payne was suitable and started up (Photo: REX)

Helen Flanagan looked incredible (Photo: Getty)

Denise Van Outen in a beautiful evening dress (Photo: Getty)

Alexandra Burke wore a beautiful dress with lace accents (Photo: Getty)

Joey Essex posed with girlfriend Lorena Medina (photo: EMPICS)

Lorraine Kelly is also one of the jury members of the awards, nicknamed The Millies (photo: PA)

One Direction star Liam Payne was also suitable and started up, while he walked out of the red carpet in a neat black suit.

Denise Van Outen, Alexandra Burke, Scarlett Moffat, Joey Essex and Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas were also invited.

Actress Helen Flanagan looked sensational in a dark sleeveless ball gown, while Denise brought the drama in a black dress with one shoulder and a bold split one leg to the thigh.

Judge Robert Rinder arrives (Photo: PA)

Shirley Ballas walked the red carpet (Photo: REX)

Louisa Lytton was a green goddess (Photo: Getty)

Alexandra, dressed in a beautiful deep brown dress with lace inserts, stopped for a short chat on the red carpet with colleague X Factor alumni Liam.

Meanwhile, former Towie star Joey, dressed in a classic three-piece black suit, looked crazy with his American girlfriend Lorena Medina as they posed for the cameras together.

Kym Marsh was ready for a special evening in London (Photo: PA)

Katie Piper doing a pose (photo: Getty)

Ross Kemp came to honor the British soldiers who served in the armed forces (Photo: Getty)

Scarlett Moffat wore a beautiful flower dress (Photo: REX)

During the day, TV Queen Lorraine, one of the jury members for the prizes, was dressed for the occasion in a cream-colored sequined, knee-length dress with matching heels.

Shirley went looking for the cameras and turned her beautiful black evening dress for the awards, while Scarlett looked gorgeous in a beautiful flower dress with white heels.

More: Liam Payne



The student star Karren Brady, Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, author Katie Piper and EastEndes star Louisa Lytton were some of the other famous faces there at night.

It was the 12th year of the awards, organized by The Sun, and took place at Banqueting House.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island’s Nas Majeed anaesthetizes Demi Jones while challenging her for Eva Zapico

MORE: broken viewers left after “grim” documentary Barrymore: The Body In The Pool about the tragic death of Stuart Lubbock