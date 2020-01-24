The latest view of gangster John Abraham from the upcoming movie “Bombay Saga” has become viral on the Internet. A 47-year-old dressed in a black dress and leaning on a motorbike looks like a new avatar.

Not only that, he is seen on himself and on Peshawari chappals and sports spirits. Pins are not ordinary, they were special sources from Dubai.

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham Brings Out His Gangster View With Peshawari Chappals From This City

Naahid Shah, Sanjay Gupta stylist, said: get these Vintage Peshawari chappals for this particular look. “

“Mumbai Saga” takes place in the 80s and 90s of the 20th century. The film is scheduled to be released on June 19. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar and Gulshan Grover.

