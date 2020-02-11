Johanna Warren points to a new world in “Bed of Nails”

Johanna Warren’s fifth album, Messy goodis a grungy statement by an artist who wants to redefine herself. Warren takes a step away from her roots and leans on her role-playing aspect Dungeons-Reference the album title to take the risk of making a brave decision and taking advantage of the freedom that comes with it.

Today Warren shares “Bed Of Nails” as a first taste of the record, due on May 1st via Wax Nine, Sadie Dupuis from Speedy Ortiz’s Carpark Records imprint. Unpainted chords rub against a sparse synth melody to create a hypnotic loop over which Warren’s questioning text reveals her harshest emotions.

When Warren talked about the song via email, he said, “The Refrain” has a double meaning every day. It can be difficult to see the good in people and remain optimistic in a world that seems to be falling apart … but at the same time we wake up and start questioning the lies.

Messy good can be pre-ordered now. Watch the video “Bed of Nails” at the top of the page.