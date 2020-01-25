Joey Kramer excluded from Aerosmith's Grammy performance, plans to sue the group

As an original member of the Aerosmith group, Joey kramer was surprised to be excluded from the group’s Grammy performance scheduled for Sunday evening. Kramer says that as a founding member of the group, he deserves a place on stage with his teammates. He has been trying to reintegrate the group since last year. It will be the first time since the group’s creation 50 years ago that Kramer will not perform with them at a musical event like the Grammy’s.

The other members of Aerosmith – Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom hamilton – will be on stage Sunday. The group said it was unable to play drums at the moment, but Kramer said “couldn’t be further from the truth”. Kramer plans to sue the rest of the group now. “It is not a question of money,” he said. “I am deprived of the opportunity to be recognized with my peers for our collective and lifetime contributions to the music industry.”

Kramer suffered injuries last year and had to audition for the group again.

The group is launching a residency in Vegas next week.