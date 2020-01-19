Joey Batey of The Witcher shares photos of season 1 BTS after fans fall in love with Jaskier

Joey shared photos of his time in The Witcher (Image: Instagram)

The Witcher Jaskier star Joey Batey has delivered some blatant shots behind the scenes of season 1 and promised to “improve on Instagram” before the new season.

The actor has become a firm fan favorite since he appeared in the series as the monster hunter Geralt (Henry Cavill) and the well-intentioned right hand (whether he wants it or not).

In the snapshots, Joey can be seen in the character as the Bard himself while waiting to shoot a series of key scenes, including that mountain climb too close to the call in the thinnest stretch known to man.

(Not that you knew while I was there waiting for the action. Almost as if everything was an illusion and really was perfectly safe. Who knew?

Alongside the photos, the usually shy actor of Insta said he would send us more things in the future and said: ‘Okay, gang. I hear you. I will improve in the publication.

‘To help you, until I really take photos or do something or it is worth it, here are some photos of me #bts @witchernetflix, some really smiling (horror), mainly to prove that I am not totally dead inside”.

“By sending every beat of my heart to all who do cosplay, sing, paint, draw, cheer and do things as they want,” he added.

“There will always be things that jump at night.” Let’s go back, witches. So much love x x “’

Jaskier, who in the game calls himself Dandelion, is a firm favorite in books, games and now in the franchise series, as comic relief and the creator of catchy ones stuck to your head for days.

It was a character that took some time for the casting team to find the perfect star for, with casting director Sophie Holland, who previously revealed to Metro.co.uk that he was only 24 hours in advance for the audition.

What resulted was one of the most memorable auditions he had for the program.

She explained: ‘We gave him 24 hours and at that time he learned two extravagant scenes, borrowed a lute … I mean, where the hell does he borrow a lute from in 2018? That’s impossible!

“I had learned a song, put it to music and entered dressed as the character.”

“If there was ever an actor who deserved a role more … Like, he was, he was amazing,” he continued. “I said, quite inappropriately,” I could jump through this room and hug you! “He opened his mouth, and there was Jaskier.”

‘He could play the lute, sing like a dream, he can act and Jaskier could be a pantomime character, but he can act. He can make you laugh and then take you to the depths and bring tears to your eyes, with his honesty, his humor, “he added.

“I think, somehow, I’m very proud of Joey Batey.”

The Witcher is now available on Netflix.





