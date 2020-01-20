Joel Quenneville returns to Chicago with the Florida Panthers

CHICAGO – In some Chicago circles, certainly everyone who includes a hockey rink, it’s just “Q”. A single letter is necessary for a man so revered there is a Twitter account for his mustache with more than 40,000 subscribers.

Q returns Tuesday evening.

Joel Quenneville leads the Florida Panthers to Chicago to face the Blackhawks for the first time since ending their successful Windy City run 14 months ago.

Quenneville, 61, coached the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships and nine playoff games in the past 10 years before he was fired when the team had a lackluster start last season . He was hired by the Panthers in April, setting up what will certainly be an emotional evening for the coach and his former players.

“He’s like an icon in Chicago, winning the three Stanley Cups that help us become better players,” said Blackhawks star Patrick Kane. “What he has done here in his career is incredible, he will be warmly received and it will be nice to see him. We will try to win against him and take advantage of the time. “

Joel Quenneville (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Photo AP / G-Jun Yam)

Quenneville’s training against his former team made the headlines, but it was also a confrontation of two booming teams in the hope of continuing their momentum. Kane earned his 1,000th career point when Chicago beat Winnipeg 5-2 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win, their peak of the season. Florida had won four straight before Monday night’s game in Minnesota.

Chicago had played only one playoff game in 10 years when Quenneville won four games in the 2008-2009 season, replacing the Denis Savard Hall of Fame. Dale Tallon was the general manager of the Blackhawks at the time (and he again hired Quenneville with the Panthers).

The change of coach in Chicago sparked an unprecedented race for one of the Original Six NHL franchises.

Quenneville was the right choice at the right time for Chicago’s promising young seed, and Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook flourished with the former NHL defender behind the bench. The Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and they also reached the conference finals in 2009 and 2014.

Joel Quenneville with the 2015 Stanley Cup (Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

“I was lucky, the luckiest guy in the world when I got into the Chicago situation there – a team ready, ready to win,” said Quenneville after taking on the job with Florida. “I feel the same here now.”

Prior to Monday’s game against the Wild, Quenneville has Florida vying for its first post-season spot since 2016. Jonathan Huberdeau heads to the All-Star Game for the first time.

When Quenneville was sacked by Chicago, Jeremy Colliton was promoted from the AHL affiliate of the Blackhawks in Rockford to the highest position. Colliton has been booed before some home games this season, but he looks forward to a warm welcome from Quenneville.

“This is a chance to honor Joel. It’s a great night for the organization, “said Colliton after winning the Jets. “He was great for me, so I want to honor him too. This is largely why I came here to start, because he was here. “

The independent author of AP, Tim Cronin, contributed to this report.

