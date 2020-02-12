Joel Embiid, Marcus Morris quarrel, Embiid blocks his shot moments later

Eric Hartline-VS TODAY Sport

If the Philadelphia 76ers center had Joel Embiid frustration after hearing anger from his home crowd on Tuesday night, he lashed out at Los Angeles Clippers, Marcus Morris.

When Embiid tried to grab a pass in the fourth quarter, Morris’s arm collapsed with Embiid and prevented him from being seized. The movement clearly touched Embiid, who gave Morris a light push and then got an even bigger push from him. While the temperature escalated even further, a referee intervened and separated the two.

Both players were hit with technical errors for the scuffle. Embiid took it personally and seemed determined to take revenge on his enemy. That opportunity came seconds later when Morris challenged the All-Star center with a drive to the hoop. Embiid did not fiddle and released a block that made both players tumble to the field and rock the arena.

Needless to say, Embiid got the fans by his side in a big way. He finished the night with 26 points and delivered a huge win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Let’s see if this is the time for the Philadelphia season to turn around.