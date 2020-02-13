Joel Embiid fits the wizards?

Photo: NBA.com

If the Philadelphia 76ers provided Joel Embiid in this off-season, the Washington Wizards could be positioned to trade for him.

Bradley Beal was not eligible to trade this season after signing his extension last October.

When the off-season comes, it will be a different story, according to Heavy.com’s Chris Crouse.

“Rival teams are monitoring the situation in Washington, although there are all indications that the franchise company will keep Beal as the front office wants to see the Beal-John Wall-Davis Bertans trio in action,” said Crouse. “However, when the Sixers talk to Joel Embiid on the table, the wizards should be open to listening.”

Wall has three years and more than $ 132 million on his contract, which doesn’t make him a likely candidate to trade due to the size of the business.

Beal has played for the all-star level wizards this season. In a potential trade, the 76s might choose Beal as the best player available in the trade rather than the best package.

If Embiid were finally available, both teams could be ready to listen to each other’s offers.