Joe Walsh thinks leaving the Republican Party and calling Trump a “cult leader” will change things. He is dreaming

There were several surprises in the Iowa caucuses on February 4, and they all entered the Democratic competition. A Republican competition – if you want to call it that – took place and the results offered no surprises. President Trump won 97 percent of the vote, while his rivals, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh, each had slightly more than 1 percent.

Walsh, who had never really had a chance to oust a president so popular with the GOP, ended his campaign and announced today that he would support the Democratic candidate instead. He described the Republican Party as “a cult” and Trump as the “cult leader.” Walsh indeed went so far as to tell CNN’s John Berman: “I’d rather have a White House socialist than a dictator,” In a clear reference to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

With the promise of supporting a Democrat, the transformation of Walsh as one of Trump’s most avid defenders into one of his hardest critics was now complete.

Walsh will undoubtedly receive praise in many corners of democratic circles and within the NeverTrump movement. Unfortunately, his pronunciation is a lot of hiss without much steak.

In the first place, Walsh could have made better use of resources by announcing support for Trump’s ultimate Democratic challenger in August 2019, instead of deciding on what was a meaningless attempt to make the Republican nomination from the start. to obtain. Regardless of what someone thinks of Trump, he retains reliable support from Republican voters. Walsh’s attempt at a primary challenge is the same as when someone tried to challenge George W Bush in 2004 or Ronald Reagan in 1984. It made no sense and the people who sold Walsh or Weld as viable challengers for Trump tried to fool those who listened.

More importantly, Walsh and others like him think that only point to GOP members of Congress and call them a “cult” and Trump the “cult leader” is what will be enough to get enough voters to scale in November for the President’s Democratic challenger.

Democratic strategist James Carville once told campaigners in Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992: “It’s the economy, stupid!” His message was simple: people vote with their wallets and wallets. Trump has a strong economy to lead this campaign season, and democrats will have a hard time explaining to voters why he not only deserves a second term on that measurement.

Poll after poll, after issue after issue, Trump is upside down. Whether it concerns health care, immigration, foreign policy or education, he does not crack 50 percent. But at one point he does that – and with ease. That is the measure of how he deals with the economy.

Three polls were held at the end of January by CBS News, Gallup and ABC. They show that people approve of Trump’s use of the economy by 57%, 63% and 56% respectively. Those numbers are remarkable in an election year and there are no signs that the economy will collapse.

How will Democrats support the argument that Trump will make? Unemployment is near historic lows. Labor participation (ie the people who join the workforce) is increasing. Wages, especially those at the bottom of the income ladder, are rising. Interest rates are still low. The stock market continues to rise. Democrats may have an opening with Trump’s tariff and trade policy, which has hampered GDP growth. The problem is that the president’s policy mimics the positions that support democrats.

With Bernie Sanders who promises to improve the entire health care system and Joe Biden spends the most time in the past few weeks and says, “Remember me? I was with Obama for eight years, “Democrats don’t make a convincing case. Early polls say differently, but politics is a daily undertaking and one cannot underestimate the volatility of the American voter.

Democrats and Joe Walsh will have to do better than declare Trump unfit for office. Whoever the nominee must convince enough people that despite all the economic benefits in the last three years, that person will make it better. Otherwise enough voters could decide to keep the cult leader around for four more years.

