Joe Walsh ends the main Republican challenge against Trump

Former US MP Joe Walsh ends his tough challenge against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020 after suffering an overwhelming loss at the Iowa GOP rallies, where he received only 1% of the vote.

“I’m ending my candidacy for the President of the United States,” said Walsh to CNN’s John Berman on New Day. “I got involved because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican – a Republican – every day.” calls this president because he is not fit. “

Walsh, a conservative, said he would do anything to stop Trump, including helping with the election of a democratic candidate.

Trump “is literally the biggest threat to this country right now. Any democrat would be better than Trump in the White House, ”he said.

He accused the Republican Party of being a “cult” and said Trump could not be beaten in the GOP area code, “so there is no reason for me or any candidate to really participate.”

Walsh finished third in the Iowa Republican Caucuses, which Trump won overwhelmingly on Monday as his impeachment process ended.

Walsh, a one-year Congressman, launched his application for 2020 in August without a chance to defeat Trump, who enjoys high approval among Republicans.

He also campaigned against the fundraising campaign of Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, which has raised millions. And several GOP party leaders have canceled their primaries and rallies to effectively rule out Walsh’s ability to challenge Trump.

However, his candidacy attracted conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of President Kellyanne Conway’s adviser. Conway donated to Walsh’s campaign and had informally advised his campaign.

Walsh has a history of controversial comments as a conservative radio host and in Congress, but after announcing his candidacy, he regretted his false claims against former President Barack Obama.

Walsh, who voted for Trump in the 2016 elections, also apologized for his role in the election of an “disabled man” to the White House.

Earlier, he told ABC News that he would not vote for Trump if he blocked Republicans’ nominations, which Trump will certainly do.

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld remains the only Republican candidate to face Trump for the nomination.

This story is breaking and is being updated.