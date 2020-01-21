Joe Montana Predicts Super Bowl Winner, Sends Kind Words About Kansas City | Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Football legend Joe Montana bets on the Super Bowl.

He tweeted in a photo: “You heard me first. I guarantee my team will win the Super Bowl.”

You heard about me first. I guarantee that my team will win the SUPER BOWL !! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN

– Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana), January 20, 2020

Montana played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979 to 1992. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993 and played there until his retirement in 1995.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he also had a few nice words to say about Kansas City.

He told the newspaper, “The thing about Kansas City, it doesn’t matter whether you win or lose, this fan base is ridiculous.”

“I don’t think the stadium has been empty over the years. The people there support this team and this organization like no other you’ve ever seen,” he said.

These are a few nice words from the comeback kid, Chiefs Kingdom.

KCTV5.com is now on the road with you! Get the latest news updates and videos, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigation reports, sports headlines and more from KCTV5 news.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

(TagsToTranslate) Super Bowl (T) Joe Montana (T) Joseph Montana (T) American Football (T) Sport (T) Team (T) Art (T) Kansas City Chiefs (T) San Francisco 49ers