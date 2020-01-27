Scroll to view more pictures

We’re a “fool” for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Grammys 2020 photos. Jonas Brothers, 30, and Game of Thrones, 23, walked the red carpet at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, where they defined #couplegoals.

The DNCE member wore a black turtleneck with a colorful jacket and pants. His girlfriend had a similar mood with a black ruffle skirt and a striped patterned top with buttons and a collar. Turner added a bold red lip and dark nails to her ensemble, which featured her arm tattoo.

Singer “What a Man Gotta Do” and actress Dark Phoenix married after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May 2019 at a shotgun wedding. The couple had a real wedding in Paris, at which the two of them made a living for friends and acquaintances Family including Joe’s brothers, Nick, Kevin and Frankie Jonas, and Sophie’s Game of Thrones cost Maisie Williams.

In 2020 the two of them attended the Grammys for the first time. Joe’s first Grammy nomination for the Jonas Brothers took place in 2009 when he and his brothers were named best new artists against Adele, Duffy, Lady Antebellum and Jazmine Sullivan. As you may have guessed, the former Disney Channel stars lost to Adele. Joe, Nick and Kevin received their second nomination at the 2020 Grammys, where they were nominated for the best pop duo / best group performance for their song “Sucker”.

The Jonas Brothers will also appear at the Grammys. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on the Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this month, the brothers teased that the show will include a “surprise” that many fans suspect will have a special appearance from their wives: Sophie, Priyanka Chopra (who is married to Sophie ) Nick) and Danielle Jonas (who is married to Kevin). All three Jonas women were featured in the music videos for Jonas brothers’ youngest singles “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do”.

“We have a very special performance ahead of us. We don’t want to reveal anything, but we play the new song that just came out and then we do something else that I don’t think anyone will expect, ”Nick said to Ellen. “A tease.” We just have to look at the Grammys on CBS to find out.