Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Due Date: When Are They Expecting Their Baby?

Not so far away. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s due date is earlier than we think. Only Jared confirmed that 30-year-old Jonas Brothers member and 23-year-old Game of Thrones alum are expecting their first child on Wednesday, February 12th. A source told the website that the two are excited to be parents, but have kept their pregnancy private. “The couple keep things very calm, but their friends and family are very excited for them,” said the insider. “Sophie chose outfits that she can wear on and off the carpet to suit her changing body.”

However, according to a Us Weekly source, it shouldn’t take too long for the next baby Jonas to be born into the world. An insider told the magazine that the actress X-Men: Apocalypse was “due in high summer”, which means that we still have less than half a year to go. Neither Joe nor Sophie have commented on the rumors of pregnancy, but if the reports are true, the couple’s baby would be the third bonus Jonas received from the Jonas Brothers. Joe’s older brother Kevin Jonas shares two children – daughters Valentina [3] and Alena [6] – with his wife Danielle Jonas. DNCE member’s younger brother Nick Jonas has no children with his wife Priyanka Chopra, but the Quantico alum has expressed interest in starting a family. “If I ever want to have children, I want my children to grow up in this world that is better,” Priyanka told People in December. “I want my family to grow up in a world that is better for the other children in the world.”

The “jealous” singer, for his part, also expressed his wish to become a father. “I definitely want to be a father someday,” he said to Guy Raz in 2019. “I think it’s a real dream, and I think I had to grow up pretty quickly. You could look at it in two ways, you could say it was unfair, or you could say it started with me when I was young Years of real perspective. “

Although Priy and Nick don’t expect it yet, it sounds like the couple is about to start a family. At the moment, however, we cannot wait for Joe and Sophie’s next bonus Jonas.