Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach major couple goals at the Grammy Awards

Celebrities, singers, socialites and the who’s who of showbiz got together and attended the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Many celebrities have won big prizes, winning multiple awards in categories such as song of the year, album of the year, record of the year, and best rap song of the year. Everyone was dressed new as they walked to the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. From fancy dresses to dragging dresses through colorful tuxedos and plunging necklines; the Grammy’s red carpet had it all.

Famous couples, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, also graced the red carpet and, although all eyes are on the two couples, we couldn’t help but take note of the relationship goals served by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The couple, who tied the knot last year, graced the red carpet in two unique looks and managed to serve goals with a minimum PDA.

For the event, Sophie Turner arrived in a black mini dress with a herringbone bodice and a ruffled skirt. The mini dress was completed with a pair of boot heels, a daring pout and kohl-rimmed eyes. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas came hand in hand with his wife in a navy blue print suit which he paired with a turtleneck jersey t-shirt.

The Jonas Brothers were nominated for best pop / group performance duo for their hit, Sucker, but the award was won by Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road. Earlier this week, the brothers appeared on The Ellen Show where Nick Jonas told the host that they had something big planned for the show. Last week, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards and let their heads spin with their respective looks.

