“Joe Gomez was always special”: in Charlton’s talent factory

Charlton goalkeeper Dillon Phillips recalls a time in the career of Joe Gomez who appeared a lifetime ago after his exploits in the past few seasons. “I remember being at a FA Youth Cup first round in Soham Town Rangers, and Joe was planning to start that evening,” he says. “He prepared himself, was changed, did the warm-up and then the captains and managers exchanged the team magazines. Joe was on the team magazine, but it turned out he was too young to be involved. He was only 14 … even though he was training with him when he was 14 or 15 years old, you knew he would go to something special. “

Gomez had an unconventional trip through the Charlton academy. Being in the pre-academy of the club with young people under 8 years of age, he was initially overlooked under 9 years after being judged as, in the words of various coaches, “flatfoot”. After a spell in their development center, he returned and his rapid physical development saw him accelerate through the age groups. At the age of 13 he made his debut for young people under the age of 18. By the age of 15 he was a fixture in the older age groups. At the age of 17 he made his debut for the first team. At the age of 18, after he had also made an impression in the English youth line-up, he signed for Liverpool for £ 3.5 million and at 22 he was a Champions League winner. By 23 it will be the Premier League.

Given that Charlton spent much of the last decade in League One, it is a remarkable achievement for the club academy to become a European champion at just the age of 22. “To see Joe win the Champions League, to see him cancel the Club World Cup, to see him play for England, that is absolutely priceless,” said Adam Lawrence, Charlton’s head of coaching and right-hand man to academics manager Steve Avory. “It’s something we all celebrate.”

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Although his name may light up, Gomez is just one of many recent success stories written on Charlton’s Sparrows Lane training field. There is Joe Aribo, who signed for Rangers last summer; Ademola Lookman, who is currently with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga; Ezri Konsa, who finds his feet in Aston Villa after a season with Brentford, and that’s not even half. Charlton is struggling to play a championship match without spontaneous reunification with a former academy, whether it is Kasey Palmer in Bristol City, Karlan Grant in Huddersfield, Jordan Cousins ​​in Stoke or Anfernee Dijksteel in Middlesbrough.

According to the standards of each club, the Charlton Academy has been enormously productive lately. Given that the club was in a difficult place under the very unpopular ownership of Roland Duchatelet until their promotion against expectations in last season – followed by his final departure in January – the academy’s performance seems even more impressive. Their success has not gone unnoticed, with their coaches being asked to collaborate with the Premier League and give demonstrations for the Scottish FA last year. So what stimulates their production line of talent? It may not seem intuitive, but their difficulties under Duchatelet may have been a factor.

Joe Gomez, left, started his football career with Charlton Athletic (Getty)

“I think there were times when the circumstances of the club – for example, the club in League One for quite a few years – meant that different managers had to look at the academy simply because of the budget and the model the previous owner wanted,” says Avory. That model made the development of youth and the sale of players the economic lifeline of the club, although the good work of the academy was often offset by very capricious recruitment of the first team. Nevertheless, the children had the opportunity to impress with the first team that struggled. “That chance was certainly there for the young people, and they grabbed it, as they still do today.”

After making his own breakthrough during the Duchatelet era and having since conquered his place as Charlton’s first choice among sticks, Phillips fully agrees. “I really believe in opportunities,” he says. “In the past many years, maybe not as far back as Jonjo (Shelvey, who left Charlton in 2010) and people like that, but more recently, there are more opportunities for the young because the budget is not that big and the club is not in is able to sign £ 20 million players like in the Premier League. “

Psychologically, it is a huge motivating factor for young players to know that, unlike many Premier League clubs, there are chances of taking at Charlton. “We have always had it as a mantra, if we want to draw players (for the academy), that it is always about the road to reach our first team,” says Jason Euell, head coach of Charlton Under-23. “No matter how wonderful it is to be at some clubs because of the name they have, there is not always that way to get to the first team. With us, that is what we have always done.”

view more

Euell is a suitable role model for young people who want to break through in the first team in the Valley, given that he made 170 performances for Charlton over two spells during his match days. For him, the development of players is often about circumstances. “It’s all about timing,” he adds, noting that an injury crisis in mid-season has led to unexpected openings for the newest generation of young people this season. One of his players under the age of 23, Josh Davison, scored his first senior goal after being set against West Brom in mid-January, while midfielders Alfie Doughty and Albie Morgan were recalled from loans to fill gaps in the team. They took their chance, while other academics players such as Ben Dempsey and Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu also started to impress.

There are other factors that have helped the Charlton Academy to thrive. Their catchment area includes neighborhoods such as Lewisham, Brockley, Catford, Lambeth and Camberwell, places that have a reputation for promoting young football players. “People talk about London, and in particular South London, as a hotbed of football and for young talent,” says Lawrence. It helps that both he and Euell grew up south of the river and understand where their players come from. “That’s my upbringing and I know Jason is similar in where he comes from. So you understand the type of kids that come here and the areas where players can be.”

Then there are the things that can influence Charlton’s academic staff, such as recruitment. With the help of Bert Dawkins, the senior academy scout, they recruit creatively and are not afraid to look at non-league or give a second chance to late developers who may have slipped through the cracks.

For example, Aribo was brought in after a season with Staines Town in the South of the conference, while Lookman was spotted in a game at the end of the season while playing for a county team drawn from a local Sunday league. There is still an element of circumstances and recruitment can often amount to the type of player that an age group is missing. “Joe Aribo, at the time it was the type of player I needed,” says Euell. “I knew we needed a midfielder with a little presence. If it was a left, even better. (Former Wimbledon teammate) Marcus Gayle called me, he was the manager at Staines at the time and said: “I have this boy, central midfielder, skinny like you at the same age. What do you think?'”

Apart from the circumstances, there is also an ethos at the academy that sets it apart. “I think many academies will say that they are working on a holistic development of players, and that is all well-intended,” says Avory. “But it’s how you get to the core, really.” Avory, a former PE teacher, is serious about discipline, timekeeping, manners, and work ethics, while there are old-school details such as the fact that all players under the age of 9 to 18 must wear black boots. If that seems incidental, there is also the fact that he expects his coaches to make connections with the families of players and treat them as human beings as opposed to athletes or assets alone.

Ademola Lookman then played in the Bundelsiga for RB Leipzig (Getty)

“One thing that I insist is that the coaches work outside their assignment,” he says. “They are not only here to deliver the session, they are also here to get to know the player, to find out more about the personality and to pay attention to the person’s development.” It helps that there is a long life span among its staff. . He has been in charge for almost 20 years, but he has worked with Lawrence and Euell for the last eight years, while few of his coaches have worked less than five on Sparrows Lane. “There is a continuity of learning there, a continuity of discipline and a continuity in the development of a culture,” he says.

That means that, perhaps more than most, Charlton’s academic staff is invested in their players. Euell is still in contact with Gomez and is trying to provide him with a long way away, while Lawrence will send former academics a text to congratulate them if they are doing well or to support them if they are struggling. As much as a source of pride as those who have left, the players decide to stay or come back. The soloist defender Chris Solly is runned by the youth and is a one-club man who has played more than 300 gigs for the club. Erhun Oztumer is considered too short at the age of 16 after signing Bolton Wanderers in the summer.

Regarding the importance of the academy for the club, whether it is the new property or Duchatelet, it is indispensable. “Everyone in the game is aware of the fantastic reputation the club has in terms of player development,” said Matt Southall, the new Charlton president. “Maintaining and building on that reputation is central to our plans.” One of the first priorities is to improve facilities and achieve the status of category one. Meanwhile, while recalling that game against Soham Town Rangers, Phillips nicely expresses the importance of the academy for future champions such as Gomez. “Probably, if it wasn’t for Charlton, he wouldn’t be where he is now.”

.