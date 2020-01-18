Joe Gomez 'refused FA offer to report Raheem Sterling to police' after England riots

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez has reportedly been given the opportunity to report Raheem Sterling to the police after the two players collided on duty in England.

Defense attorney Gomez had traces in St. George’s Park in November after clashing with Manchester City striker Sterling.

The incident happened the day after Liverpool defeated Anfield City 3-1. During this time, the two clashed on the field and the FA took Sterling’s actions so seriously that they gave Gomez the opportunity to report his international teammates to the police on a daily basis.

However, it was quickly rejected by Gomez, who made his peace with Sterling and said the plane should be allowed to stay with the force.

England boss Gareth Southgate was angry with Sterling and dropped him at Wembley for the three Lions qualifying for Euro 2020 against Montenegro.

Gomez and Sterling clashed at St. George’s Park in Anfield the day before the argument

(Image: Action pictures via Reuters)

Gomez came on as a substitute for the second half and was booed by a small portion of the crowd.

Southgate has spoken about the incident since then and now believes it can be seen in a positive light.

“They definitely got together,” Southgate told Sky Sports Football.

“I think that after Joe received the negative reaction at Wembley, Raheem’s message was really powerful. I think it really brought the whole episode to a close.

“We are dealing with young men who will be emotional at times, and part of the strength of some players is the advantage they have, I understand that.

“Sometimes you have to lead them through these things, and I think we as a group are stronger for it.

“I think there are situations in which you are criticized, no matter what decision you make, as a leader.

“There are situations where there is no perfect solution and you just have to work together as a group and time has to pass.

“I have to make a decision that is primarily right for the team. In this case, I have to support both players, but in such a situation there are so many people involved and everyone will have an opinion.”

“I think those who have made it or trained understand the complexity of such a situation. So the most important thing is the team and the performance of the team.”