It turned out that real money was spent by Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday (January 13) after the LSU’s national title win against Clemson.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was a guest on “Pardon My Take” by Barstool Sports and said so.

“I’m no longer a student athlete, so I can say yes,” said Burrow when asked about it.

The university’s sports department issued a statement on the incident on Wednesday (January 15).

“We are aware of the fact that after the championship game on Monday evening, Odell Beckham Jr. will be in contact with LSU athletes and others who are not part of the team,” the LSU statement said. “Initial information indicated that the exchanged bills were novelty bills. The information and footage that was checked because it appeared to be cash was also likely to be given to LSU student athletes.

“We were immediately in touch with the NCAA and the SEC when we learned that some of our student athletes were in a compromising position. We are working with our student athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in this order to correct the situation.”

The university initially said the money was fake, now they may have a violation of the NCAA rules in their hands.

If there is one thing the NCAA does not do, it is to show disregard for its archaic, ridiculous rules that are designed to bring athletes to their knees.

Stay tuned.