Joe Biden’s poor performance in Iowa shakes Shakes site

Des Moines: Joe Biden’s third presidential bid begins a critical period after a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses that the former vice-president sent to New Hampshire with a timid donor base, low cash reserves and the threat of billionaire rival Michael Bloomberg and his unlimited personal wealth.

In New Hampshire on Tuesday, Biden insisted he had a good night in Iowa, even while following the top moderate candidate, former mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana, and the leading progressive, Bernie Sanders, according to the original returns of 71 % of terrain. Biden became fourth, close to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who questioned in a few figures just a few days ago.

That leaves a number of established democrats, including some Biden supporters, in doubt as to his claim that he will regain clear front-runner status in the race against President Donald Trump as the primary fight goes beyond overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire to more racially diverse voters. And it recalls how Biden’s previous presidential campaigns never got beyond Iowa.

If he finished fourth, yes, that could hurt, said Bill Freeman, a Biden donor from Nashville, Tennessee, who added that he hadn’t even considered such a possibility to go to Monday’s caucuses.

That’s a bad night, no matter how you turn it. Most precarious for Biden: some of the potential donors he could conquer with a strong show give Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, a new look whose entire strategy of serving the four early candidate countries is stuck to the possibility that Biden is faltering.

Bloomberg, one of the world’s richest men with assets of nearly $ 60 billion, does not ask for money. He is just looking for support that could cut the financial lifelines to Biden, whose campaign only had $ 9 million in cash to start the year.

That’s patron Biden must remain competitive with Buttigieg, as well as senator Elizabeth Warren and Sanders, who have collected huge amounts from small online donors who have been much less generous to Biden.

Alex Sink, a democratic donor who organized Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race, said many donors are reluctant and waiting to see how Biden is doing. They also keep an open mind about Bloomberg, whose campaign asked Sink last week to attend an event in Tampa.

I wanted to do it because, like so many others, I am curious and interested and worried about who will be our candidate and how we are going to beat Trump, she said.

Most of my friends do not yet know who they are voting for. “Biden’s assistants have said for months that he didn’t have to win in Iowa or February 11 in New Hampshire because he was better positioned in Nevada on February 22. caucuses, South Carolina’s February 29 primary and a slate of March 3 primaries with more than one third of the Democrats’ national delegates are at stake on a single day.

However, that never meant that Biden could tolerate a bad show in Iowa and New Hampshire. The approach was also an expensive approach that required deep campaign savings to fund advertising and staffing in Nevada, South Carolina and states rich in delegates such as California and Texas.

Biden has a campaign footprint on the primary March card, with paid staff or volunteer offices in 13 states. But his cash flow raises questions about how much he can strengthen his existing operation. His uncomfortable financial situation is underlined by an affiliated super PAC that has spent more on Iowa ads than the campaign itself, but still has trouble raising money and has little left after Iowa.

Will he have as much money as Bernie Sanders? Probably no. But no matter all you need is enough gas to end the race, said John Morgan, a Florida prosecutor and one of Biden’s top fundraisers.

Freeman and Morgan agreed that Biden should finish in the top 3 in New Hampshire and ideally moderate as the top. That reflects the silent hope of the Biden team on their way to Monday’s caucuses. They did not necessarily expect that they would win straight away.

But they hoped they could come from Iowa as the clear alternative to Sanders, a democratic socialist and leader of the progressive base of the left.

An effective two-man match between Sanders and the former vice president, Biden believed, would open the financial spy, strengthen his benefits among non-white voters and win skeptical white moderates who are now tuned to Buttigieg or Klobuchar.

That’s my conversation with people: if Bernie Sanders is the candidate, would you vote for him? Morgan said. If not, then Joe back. Biden followed the same approach on the campaign track on Tuesday, Sanders hammering as directly as he has in weeks.

It’s time to get real about healthcare, he said as he compared his proposal to expand existing insurance markets with a public option “with Sanders’ Medicare for All idea.”

Sanders has been pushing single-payer insurance for 30 years now, Biden said, and has not moved it an inch. “The problem, Freeman said, is that a faint start in Iowa makes the Biden-Sanders combination a much more difficult sale.

