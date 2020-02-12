Joe Biden’s path to nomination has no historical precedent

“It’s not over, man,” said Joe Biden to a crowd of followers in South Carolina on Tuesday evening. “We’re just getting started.”

That seems to be a wishful thinking of the former Vice President of the United States – especially after fourth place in the Iowa Caucuses on February 3 and subsequent fifth place in New Hampshire on Tuesday. In other words, no one in Biden’s current situation has won the Democratic nomination in the past four decades – or even won it anywhere.

I have gone through every nomination battle in the past 40 years – there were eight – and found the following: The final nominee was either first or second in one (or both) of Iowa and New Hampshire. Each. Single. Time.

The next analogue to Biden’s current position is in 1992 when Bill Clinton finished fourth in Iowa and second in New Hampshire and then won the nomination. However, this comparison is inaccurate for several reasons, including the following: 1) Iowa was not seriously questioned by any candidate in 1992 because Senator Tom Harkin was present on the ballot and 2) Clinton in New Hampshire came second A series of allegations of marital infidelity that many people had predicted would fail his campaign. Clinton’s surprise in second allowed him to declare himself a “comeback kid” and use New Hampshire as a stepping stone for the nomination.

And that’s it. In each of the other seven races, the eventual candidate won either Iowa or New Hampshire. Check this out:

2016: Hillary Clinton first in Iowa, Second in New Hampshire

2008: Barack Obama first in Iowa, Second in New Hampshire

2004: John Kerry first in Iowa, first in New Hampshire

2000: Al Gore first in Iowa, first in New Hampshire

1992: See above

1988: Michael Dukakis third in Iowa, first in New Hampshire

1984: Walter Mondale first in Iowa, Second in New Hampshire

1980: Jimmy Carter first in Iowa, first in New Hampshire

To make it even clearer, we’re not talking about Biden’s third place in Iowa and New Hampshire. In Iowa, he finished fourth and won 23,630 votes – about half as many as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. In New Hampshire, Biden finished fifth and won 23,813 votes, with 97% of the counties reporting. In other words, Biden has received far fewer votes (47,443) in Iowa and New Hamphire than Sanders (73,470) or the former South Bend (Indiana), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (69,216) in New Hampshire alone.

Now Biden is absolutely right to say that 99.9% of African Americans and 99.8% of Latinos across the country have not yet voted. And that the next two competitions – the Nevada Caucuses on February 22 and the South Carolina Primary on February 29 – have a much more diverse constituency than Iowa and New Hampshire, which are mostly white. And these surveys have shown that Biden is very strong, especially among black voters.

So it’s one reason that Biden is making a comeback. But the weight of the story is pretty close to destroying Biden’s hopes. No one in his situation – or even close to his situation – has ever returned in the past 40 years to win or even get close to the party nomination. Maybe Biden is the first! But count me as verrrryyyyyy skeptical.