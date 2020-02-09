Joe Biden’s biggest point of sale is coming back to bite him – mother Jones

For a long time Joe Biden was a sort of control over the Democratic primary experiment. Other candidates had a greater reach – they took turns, had louder (or meaner or friendlier) followers, raised more money, campaigned more or gave more polished speeches. But in the end they would take their course and the former vice-president would still be there, never going too far in the polls or going too far away from his essential, I am deadly serious, no-malarkey brand. That resilience was woven into the message. His ads called him “the strongest candidate” to compete against Trump (they even included survey data charts), and in recent weeks he stressed the importance of nominating someone who would help downballot candidates in swing states and districts. When the accusation reached its conclusion, Biden used the drum beat of republican attacks against him as proof that they fear him.

But it is clear that the Iowa caucuses were not the only thing that broke last week; the look of invincibility that enveloped the Biden campaign also had a big hit. At stops in Keene and Lebanon on Saturday to see Pete Buttigieg, I continued to come across undecided voters and (more troubling for Biden) recently converted Buttigieg fans who had come to believe that naming Biden would jeopardize the party’s chances in November can bring.

In the eyes of these voters, the type of Biden is counting on coming home, the safest bet no longer looks that secure.

Samantha Elliott from Concord was, like many people I met this weekend, trying to choose between Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “I suppose he’s in the mix,” she said when I asked about Biden for a town hall in Keene, “but my biggest concern is selectability.”

These are words that had sounded unbelievable not long ago, also for Elliott. “Eligibility” was the buzzword in Iowa all summer and fall, and Biden was the lead champion – whatever you thought it meant. “I thought Biden would be the most eligible,” she said, but “his performance has not met expectations lately, and that is why I am concerned that young people will come to him and vote for him. We have all groups needed and I am not sure if he can deliver. The figures in Iowa were not there for him. “

By the way, if Biden is “the chosen one,” as she puts it, she feels it is New Hampshire’s job to elevate someone else to keep the race competitive. Joe Biden may be a filthy child in childhood parables that he sometimes tells, but he is no one on the idea of ​​an underdog. That is why Pete, who she says is “eloquent, is a thinker.”

In the auditorium of Keene State College, Ted Braun, an undecided voter, tried to choose between Buttigieg and the billionaire Tom Steyer, whose advertisements about confronting Trump had impressed him. “I need to see someone who I am sure has enough hard bark to handle Trump,” he told me. Hard bark. Toughness, in other words. That is exactly what Biden has sold itself over the past ten months. But Braun went further.

“I’m a bit worried about his age and his ability to keep up with what needs to be done,” he said. “For me, when we went through this whole accusation, you heard very little from Biden, even though he was the one who was attacked. If he is attacked and has no reaction, not even defending his son, and does not vigorously face Trump in those circumstances, I worry about his ability to confront Trump in a heated race. “

Mike and Nancy Meagher drove from Amherst, Massachusetts, to see Buttigieg speak at the event. (Candidates themselves may find the number of foreigners at New Hampshire events very annoying.) Although they had not found a candidate (Buttigieg was their current favorite), Biden in particular had fallen in their eyes. “We’re trying to determine who can win,” said Mike Meagher.

Biden couldn’t do that?

“I’m not sure,” he said. “I don’t know if he would motivate people to come out.”

Nancy Meagher stepped in with another point: “See what Trump can do to anyone,” she said. “I think he broke Biden.”

The kind of personal attacks to which Biden was subjected are something that everyone who wins the nomination will eventually have to deal with. Maybe Swift Boat Veterans Against Pete is just around the corner. But Biden happens to be the candidate who has just gone through the ringtone, and the man who sees voters in New Hampshire now looks much less formidable.

Sofia Thornblad, whom I met in Keene, had prepared to choose between Sanders and Biden. But after Biden’s collapse last week, she can stick to the candidate she always liked. “I’ve always liked Pete, but for me it’s ultimately the one who’s going to beat Trump, and I wasn’t sure if Pete could do that,” she said. “But after Iowa, I really got excited about Pete.”

A few hours later, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, I met Lynn Fisher, who was standing on the icy sidewalk outside high school where Buttigieg would soon speak. “I think he could be the safe candidate, but maybe not?” She said when I asked about Biden. “At one point I thought he was the most likely man to be elected, but now I don’t know.” After watching Buttigieg during debates and seeing his recent successes, she was now convinced that “he had as good a chance as any other” in defeating Trump. When a canvas traveler came to her door about 45 minutes before her departure, she walked down the fence (at least for the time being). “He’s freakin smart!” She said.

Down the line, Jonathan Kulp from Enfield, New Hampshire, said he had long admired the former vice president, but thought about Biden after his speech. “I wasn’t inspired the way I was before.” He, like about 40 percent of New Hampshire voters, was undecided.

Until recently, Biden was so synonymous with vault that it became a joke in certain circles. Bernie Sanders, surrogate Michael Moore, went around Iowa last week, analogous to Biden with a boring dating profile, suggesting that you would never attack someone who described himself as “safe.” (This seems debatable.)

Now Biden also seems to have recognized the shift in the electorate as he tries to overtake the ground in another state he is far behind. On Saturday, he tore into Buttigieg and claimed that someone who was mayor of a city with 100,000 residents was not suitable for the job. His campaign released a new digital advertisement that mocked the former mayor of South Bend to handle applications for decorative lighting while Biden negotiated the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

Whether it sinks in the last three days can be the story of the race. “There is still a part of me who thinks Biden is the best Trump can beat,” said Melissa Mooney of Lebanon, who described herself as a single-issue “get Trump out” voter. But now he doesn’t impress anyone.