Joe Biden supporters sing Backstreet Boys song to support in New Hampshire

Young people might not Joe Biden’s loudest and proudest supporters, but these youthful Biden fans exist – at least theoretically. Regardless of their number, they are the part of his base who feel most at ease with singing campaigns based on Backstreet Boys songs.

“Biden is back, okay!” A group of young supporters from New Hampshire sang for a stunned but amused Biden. It was unclear whether he recognized the tune. He told onlookers that the improvised singers were ‘good’.

Perhaps, just maybe, there is a place in every campaign for people with these specific skills. And maybe, just maybe, the Biden campaign is the most suitable home for it. Relic of a banger, met relic of a candidate:

Both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg requests for a partial resit of the Caucus results in Iowa – which is both frustrating and fair, given the subsequent shit show. According to the Associated Press, the Sanders campaign cited “mathematical errors and inconsistencies” at more than two dozen locations that they claim would change the results of the caucus outcome if they were changed. The Buttigieg campaign is asking the Iowa Democratic Party to monitor the results of 66 districts.

Reminder, a recanvass is not the same as a recount and the legalities are … strange. From the AP:

Volunteers from the Iowa Democratic Party have already undertaken this process in most areas, and the party has told Iowa Democratic activists that it will not correct erroneous mathematics registered by volunteers in each district, as changing the paper documentation would amount to criminal tampering with a legal document.

Please … end the caucuses. Once and for all.

The state of New York is suing the Trump administration about his small worldwide entry ban.

Kellyanne Conway says more civil servants are likely to get the boot after release after deposition

