Joe Biden reinforces the Super Tuesday case with the support of Sewell

Joe Biden has received high approval from Deep South for his presidential campaign, and Alabama’s only member of the Democratic House announced its support for the former vice president on Friday.

Terri Sewell is Biden’s eleventh confirmation by the Black Caucus of Congress and far exceeds all other hopes of the Democratic White House. Sewell is also expanding Biden’s presence on the primary market on March 3rd for Super Tuesday, which will play an oversized role in determining the democratic candidate.

Born in Selma, Alabama, whose congressional district includes pioneering sites of the civil rights movement, Sewell told The Associated Press before announcing that it was no accident that she chose the weekend to mark Martin Luther King’s birthday to publish her 2020 election ,

“The biggest threat to my district is Donald Trump. The biggest threat to Martin Luther King’s legacy is Donald Trump, ”Sewell said of the Republican President. “The best way to counter this threat is to support someone who can beat him.”

Biden, she continued, “has a proven track record of success that Dr. King fought for” and can “protect this legacy” because he can refer to the entire range of races and ideas.

“Joe has a special combination of great experience, seriousness, and authenticity that is well received by Republicans and Democrats, and by our allies and enemies worldwide,” said Congresswoman in the fifth term. She quoted her mother and added, “Joe can talk to anyone.”

Sewell will be campaigning with Biden in South Carolina this weekend, where the South’s first presidential election will be held on February 29.

Biden has now practically swept the most coveted endorsements among the Alabama Democrats. Senator Doug Jones is one of his earliest supporters, and he has recently sought the support of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, a coup for Biden given the 38-year-old mayor’s relationship with Bernie Sanders, candidate for 2020. The Senator of Vermont helped Woodfin with his troubled mayor’s office, helping him defeat a two-year incumbent who was supported by Establishment Democrats, including Sewell.

The mother of 55-year-old Congresswoman Nancy Sewell also added approval on Monday. She was the first black woman on the Selma City Council to be elected from Selma to Montgomery in the decades after the election marches.

In Alabama, where African Americans are expected to cast the majority of the main votes, 52 Democratic delegates are at stake to be won on Super Tuesday as part of the 1,357 competition. This is about a third of the party’s pledged delegates at national level. Biden is in a group of polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two mostly white states that begin their 2020 elections in early February. However, polls show that he has a broad lead among black voters, which make up a significant portion of the following states, from Nevada and South Carolina to Super Tuesday.

Terri Sewell’s announcement came after Democrats’ best-known black presidential candidates – Senator Kamala Harris of California and Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey – ended their campaigns. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick remains.

Sewell praised the diversity of the historically large field of Democrats and said it “grieved” them to see black candidates drop out. But Sewell said the handprint over Democrats’ whitelist of remaining top contenders Biden misses attraction and deep ties in the black community, especially among older African Americans and black women.

This is all the more important as racism is becoming more and more obvious in American society. “Trump has given people permission to be racist, sexist and misogynistic – loudly,” said Sewell. “My district is longing for normality and stability again and they know Joe Biden. It is a worn-out shoe that we feel comfortable with and that we know will fight for our values. “

Sewell explicitly referred to Biden’s work to revise the 1965 Voting Rights Act in the 1970s as a young Senator in Delaware and his efforts as Vice President to protect federal money for historically black colleges and universities. Sewell acknowledged the criticism some younger black activists had made in Biden of a legal situation in which he criticized bus driving as an instrument to end school separation in the 1970s and his leading role in the passage of the 1994 crime law as an aggravating factor for which was viewed in bulk.

“No official elected for many years has perfect legislation. None of us, ”said Sewell, arguing that Biden’s legislative experience was a plus. He could make more meaningful progress on issues such as health care and income inequality, even if some of his suggestions weren’t as far reaching as that of Sanders or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I like and respect all of our candidates. Any of them would be better than Donald Trump, ”said Sewell. “But Joe can win these battles.”

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.