Joe Biden refers to New Hampshire as Nevada in the latest confusing states

Joe Biden wrongly referred to New Hampshire as Nevada during a speech on the night of the first in the nation’s state, supporters on Tuesday: “It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken.”

The former vice-president left the state after allegedly canceling a primary party action in New Hampshire, instead on his way to South Carolina, where he has maintained a formidable lead in the busy Democratic field.

Mr. Biden, who is known to make controversial blunders during his term of office and during the campaign track, addressed supporters at a campaign meeting where he said, “We have just heard of the first two of the 50 states.”

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

“Two of them,” Mr. Biden continued. “Not the whole nation, not half the nation.”

Biden made the surprising decision to go to South Carolina before the results in New Hampshire showed him another weak performance after the Iowa caucus, in which he left several other leading candidates behind.

“We’re going to South Carolina tonight,” the hopeful 2020 reporters told the following: “And I’m going to Nevada … we have to see them all.”

Steve Guest, GOP’s rapid response director, posted a clip of the former vice president’s blunder on Twitter and wrote, “Joe Biden is confusing the states AGAIN.”

“This is a pattern,” he added.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/16

Amy Klobuchar changes her shoes backstage after a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

2/16

A warmly packed dog attends an Elizabeth Warren event at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

3/16

Lisa Olney, of Wellesley, Massachussets, shows her support for Elizabeth Warren in Nashua, New Hampshire

Getty Images

4/16

Joe Biden hoped to improve his bad performance in Iowa in New Hampshire primary school

REUTERS

5/16

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving time to supporters for selfies, works the public at the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Getty Images

6/16

Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 victory in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, talks to the media in Manchester

Getty Images

7/16

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

8/16

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

9/16

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

10/16

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

11/16

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

12/16

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

13/16

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

14/16

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

15/16

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

16/16

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

1/16

Amy Klobuchar changes her shoes backstage after a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

2/16

A warmly packed dog attends an Elizabeth Warren event at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

3/16

Lisa Olney, of Wellesley, Massachussets, shows her support for Elizabeth Warren in Nashua, New Hampshire

Getty Images

4/16

Joe Biden hoped to improve his bad performance in Iowa in New Hampshire primary school

REUTERS

5/16

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving time to supporters for selfies, works the public at the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Getty Images

6/16

Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 victory in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, talks to the media in Manchester

Getty Images

7/16

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

8/16

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

9/16

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

10/16

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

11/16

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

12/16

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

13/16

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

14/16

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

15/16

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

16/16

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

Mr. Biden has made several mistakes over the years when referring to specific states, confusing Iowa for Ohio in response to a question about infrastructure in November.

“How many unsafe bridges do you have here in the state of Ohio? I mean Iowa, “said Mr. Biden, adding,” I was just in Ohio. Because they have more. “

Biden appeared to be in fifth place during the primaries in New Hampshire, with Bernie Sanders leading the field according to the first voting results.

Pete Buttigieg seemed to be in second place, while Amy Klobuchar rose to third place after an important show in Iowa and a strong debate.

.