Joe Biden lies to the New York Times about his attempt to remove ACA contraceptive coverage and draws attention to the Hyde amendment

Picture: Getty

Joe Biden, who continues to lead the way in primary democratic politics despite repeated lies about his rejection of the Iraq war and his decades-long passion to cut social security, continues to be an idiot in everything regarding his support -Novelle on his attempts to include contraceptives in the Affordable Care Act.

In his interview with the New York Times, Biden was repeatedly asked about his reproductive rights record, all of which are very good and important questions about how he is doing, as part of the strenuous introduction of his support for the democratic candidate. “There are many people who are wondering whether you will go on the offensive for reproductive rights insofar as this relates to Roe v. Wade is at risk given the fact that you have switched, although you are certainly in favor of choosing your position on Hyde recently, ”said Lauren Kelley of The Times before pointing out the fact that Biden was in 2012 had sought a broad religious exception in the ACA that would have left millions without contraceptive protection.

Biden’s answer was to lie about his well-documented records. “No, not by the way,” he said, adding, “I was on the other side of it.”

But of course, as news from the time shows, he was not “on the opposite side”. Far from it – Biden, as ABC reported 2012, has “argued internally against the rule for months because he and then – The White House chief of staff, Bill Daley,” didn’t think the rule was right for either politics or politics was. ” As Politico noted in 2012, Biden was less concerned about the need to provide free contraceptives to millions and more of those who believed that “politics would sink the president with Catholic voters.”

While I personally would have described this as a complete lie during the interview, Kelley went into her question and asked if it was “not correct” that his opposition was a “political strategy” and he believed it “to be read as a trample.” could freedom of religion. ”

That’s how Biden replied, and I honestly don’t know what he’s trying to say before he split up:

No. What is not true is the idea that – the argument the President initially made was different from what the final position was. And the question was, would I defend the president? I don’t want to go in –

Kelley went on to ask him about his, again, very well documented support history for the Hyde supplement.

He justified his support for Hyde by stating that “everyone voted for Hyde,” which is technically the case because it is government spending. The difference between him and many of his opponents is that they vocalized against the Hyde addition, while he basically endorsed it until last June, a sudden change after weeks of securing and waffling when he put increasing pressure on the Question was exposed.

“See, let me answer the question directly,” Biden told Kelley in an interview with The Times before doing the exact opposite of answering the question directly. Instead, he offered a sprawling defense that, frankly, I can’t even pretend to start to understand:

I believed that if there were sensible alternatives and funding mechanisms, women would not be denied the opportunity to exercise their constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade in the version modified by Casey, it is actually OK. not to get other people who had strong views to differ from them. But – please let me finish.

But when we decided to move, what I wanted a long time ago and everyone has to do is basically universal health care. This option does not apply. It is not available if it is basically universal healthcare. You can’t say that poor women are now covered by Medicaid and / or, and my plan, a Medicare option in Obamacare, and then expect that there will be mechanisms through which they can still get the kind of help that they get through private contributions and planned parenthood, which, by the way, I rated 100 percent during this time and in the rest.

That’s why I changed the position.

He continued to streak incoherently, commenting on “there were vehicles with which there were organizations that provided the process for free” and “they didn’t have to pay for it” and “if you make everything a federal program that . ” makes it impossible. “

Help me understand! Does he say … abortion would not be covered if we had a government-funded general health plan? That he thought Hyde was okay for decades because groups paid for human abortions, a possible clue to abortion funds that exist but whose resources are extremely limited and thin?

Regardless of what Biden tried to say, it is clear that when it comes to reproductive rights, we know everything we need to know about him.