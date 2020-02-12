Joe Biden had a bad night in New Hampshire. His supporters hope that their condition does not matter. – Mother Jones

It is never a good sign when you address your New Hampshire supporters from South Carolina on the primary night. Yet this was the position Joe Biden was in on Tuesday night when his campaign tried to downplay his bleak show in Granite State, where he was on track to finish fifth with around 8 percent of the vote. Once it became clear that the outcome in New Hampshire would be nothing to celebrate, he and his wife rescued Jill on the campaign’s primary watch at the Radisson Hotel in Nashua and headed to Columbia to start his South Carolina campaign.

Biden beamed into the half-full ballroom of the Radisson via video, thanked his supporters and promised to return to New Hampshire as the Democratic nominee. He spoke all three minutes before he disappeared from the screens on either side of the stage to return to the urgent task of saving his troubled campaign.

“I don’t blame him,” said Biden-bundler and DNC member William Owen about the former vice-president’s decision not to stay in New Hampshire. “He must go to Nevada,” Owen said. Biden goes there on Friday to campaign for next week’s caucus. “Nevada is the critical condition. He has to score in Nevada.”

Owen added that he was not surprised by Biden’s show in the first in the nation-primary. “I actually expected it. New Hampshire is unique. It is actually a completely white state. It is dominated by neighboring candidates, “he said, referring to Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Former New Hampshire governor, John Lynch, a Brog surrogate, reiterated these feelings: “It’s always running fast against elected officials from neighboring states.” He said he expected Biden to perform well in South Carolina. “The whole primary process, it’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint,” Lynch added in what soon seems to be the mantra of the campaign. With the Radisson audience, Valerie Biden Owens, Biden’s sister, also assured supporters that “we are now at the start of a long marathon.”

But Biden now has a big gap to close if he hopes to regain the front-runner status with which he started the campaign. And his campaign seems destined to confront constant questions about whether he can distance himself from President Trump.

During last week’s campaign events in New Hampshire, many voters said they liked and admired the former vice president, but they seemed uncertain about betting on him – or quite the opposite – in a high-stakes election they consider a referendum about the fate of the country. “I respect him, he is a great American,” said Portsmouth neurosurgeon Henry Pallatroni, who attended a Pete Buttigieg meeting in Londonderry on Sunday. But he went on, “I wouldn’t vote for him. I think he’s done. I don’t think he’s ready for the job.”

Heather Webster, a New Hampshire voter who attended an Amy Klobuchar meeting in Manchester on Sunday, said she initially preferred Biden in the race, but had begun reconsidering. “I feel that Biden doesn’t have that much ability to beat Trump,” she said. “I leaned toward him until Friday – I just didn’t feel good in his debate style.”

Biden did little to alleviate those concerns at the weekend. During the McIntyre-Shaheen dinner on Saturday, where thousands of local Democrats gathered to hear speeches from the candidates, Biden made crawling and sometimes halting remarks filled with anecdotes that never seemed to land. The next day he participated in a bizarre back and forth at a campaign event in Hampton that culminated that he called a member of the audience a “lying, pony soldier with a dog face”. (Biden said this was a rule from a John Wayne movie, but even then …)

Yet vintage Biden appeared occasionally. Hours after his remarks about the “pony soldier” went viral, he occasionally organized an emotional Q&A in Hudson, demonstrating his unique ability to contact voters on a personal level. He referred to older members of the public such as ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ and offered to speak twice privately with attendees who asked questions after the event. (“Maybe you and I can talk afterwards.”) When one of his supervisors called out “last question,” Biden said, “No, we’ll take a few more.”

This was also the Biden who came to a meeting in Somersworth last week, where some supporters were relieved to see a spirited, excited Biden shot at Sanders and, for the first time, Buttigieg. And yesterday he moved a crowded community center in Gilford when he spoke openly about his struggle with stuttering and welcomed a 12-year-old boy with similar difficulties to share the desk with him, kissing the boy on the head with signature Biden’s affection.

These are the encounters that enliven Biden crowds. But in the end it was not possible to dispel doubts as to whether he was the right candidate to hire Trump – the biggest concern of many voters who are concerned about the issue of eligibility.

“I think Joe Biden is better on his worst day than Donald Trump could ever hope for,” said Jim McGuire, a 72-year-old retired lawyer from Nuangola, Pennsylvania, who had traveled to New Hampshire to help with Biden’s get-out the voting effort and attended the candidate’s primary night party.

But he acknowledged that he wanted to see more energy from Biden: “I have to see more fire in the belly. I would like to see more of that passion. “

The supporters of Biden hope that he will regain speed in the coming games. “I think Joe will be fine if he comes first or second in Nevada and gives the ship in South Carolina rights,” Owen said.

Lynch, referring to Buttigieg’s second place in New Hampshire, said state voters “tend to go to someone else. We are” live free or die. “We are independent. We are contrary.”

He added: “New Hampshire always matters. But it’s just the beginning of the process. Not the end. “

Additional reporting by Russ Choma.