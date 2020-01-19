Democratic President Joe Biden is not particularly fond of hosts for online content such as Facebook and their lack of liability for damage caused by displaying incorrect information. Aside from that, however, he has also made his contempt for video games clear by making statements that support additional taxes on violent games and research into their real impact. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Biden called a video game developer and discussed what he sees as a need for government regulation for platforms like Facebook and unattended Silicon Valley managers. Take a look at the following excerpt.

Joe Biden: At some point, one of the little guys sat at this table who was very close to a billionaire and told me he was an artist because he could make up games to teach you how to kill people, you know the –

New York Times: Like video games.

JB: Yes, video games.

It is not a clear condemnation of the medium, as we have seen from Joe Biden in the past. He got to the point where he thought about the need for a balancing force to counter the “overwhelming arrogance” that stinks of great technology. Regardless, even if violent video games are no longer in focus at the moment, as was the case in the past, Biden does not seem to have mitigated them.

About.