Joe Biden calls NH Voter a ‘lying dog-pony soldier’

Joe Biden once again found his foot in his mouth and in the midst of a controversy fueled by his use of words, after calling a young woman a “lying pony soldier with a dog face” at a New Hampshire campaign event.

According to Raw Story, the incident began when Madison Moore, a 21-year-old student, asked Biden about his poor performance in Iowa, who had called the presidential hopeful himself a “gut.”

“It’s a good question,” acknowledged Biden before asking the student at Mercer University, “Have you ever been in a caucus?”

Moore indicated that, apparently, the former vice president did not believe her.

“No you don’t,” he said. “You are a lying pony soldier with a dog face.”

Why would Biden say something like that to a potential voter? According to the campaign’s press secretary, Remi Yamamoto, it was just a “joke” in reference to a “John Wayne movie.” A joke that Biden made “often enough”.

As Olivia points out, it was a joke that was met with…. drum roll … laughter in the room and from the questioner. It comes from a John Wayne movie and he has made it before. Sorry I ruined the great twitter! https://t.co/XIbn8wF53W https://t.co/5D0Kk06RGK

Nevertheless, the mercury certainly raised eyebrows, also from Moore.

“Joe Biden has performed incredibly poorly in this race. His inability to not answer a simple question from a student like me only aggravates that reality, “Moore told the Washington Post.

