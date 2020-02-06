Joe Biden Bemoans provisional Iowa results as a ‘gut punch’

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

While we waded through the confusion after the Caucus results were postponed in Iowa due to technical problems and other “inconsistencies,” one of the top candidates, former vice president Joe Biden, did not like it and called the preliminary results a ” Lower belly. ”

“At this rate, New Hampshire will be the first in the country to vote,” Biden said and took a swipe at the chaos that caused the delays, according to the Des Moines Register.

However, he acknowledged: “I’m not going to put it on sugar: We had a guts in Iowa. The whole process took a lot of guts. But this isn’t the first time in my life that I was beaten.”

Biden, who is almost at the top of the polls since he announced that his candidacy was in surprising fourth place in Iowa with about 97% of reports.

This was after being extremely confident for the caucuses and noting that he was not worried about not reaching the viability threshold of 15%. And it is true, Biden currently has just under 16% of the rough votes.

However, while dust is declining in Iowa, Politico reports that the first victim of the unsatisfactory finish has been announced, while the Biden campaign is celebrating with his Iowa field director, Adrienne Bogen.

“We had district captains who didn’t know how to run a caucus. And a few didn’t even show up. We lost the people of Friggin in the second vote in the Caucus! Someone’s head had to roll,” a senior executive said. Biden campaign on the news site.

The friends of Bogen, however, said that she was just a scapegoat for the struggling campaign.

